Miami's Matthew Cleveland Explodes for 32 Leading Hurricanes to Second ACC Victory
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11 ACC) have picked up another victory in February as they defeat the Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) 91-84 as they start to build a home winning streak.
The Hurricanes had a different aura about them when they started the game against the Orange. Matthew Cleveland led the charge with a quick five points that set the tone for the game and something was instantly different — the Canes had confidence.
This was the most confident Miami Hurricanes team that has played basketball all season. Cleveland continues his streak of scoring 20 straight points (his seventh) as he finishes with 32 points, 10-13 from the field, 10-12 from the charity stripe, five assists, three rebounds, and two blocks.
Since the start of the new year, a flip had been switched. Outside of the game against No. 3 Duke when he only scored two points, Cleveland has been playing at an All-ACC level.
"My main thing was just trying to help the team especially after Coach L stepped down," Cleveland said. "Just pulling together, so that was my big thing, just coming together because we still had at that point 20 ACC games to play or 19, so that was the big thing was just trying to keep this team together and just trying to help them the best way I can."
Interim coach Bill Courtney loved what he saw from his group. He noted that it started on the road when they had to come together as a team. Despite the record, the team is playing together and for themselves.
"They fight like crazy," Courtney said after the win. "With all the struggles the guys have stuck together and really done a great job of fighting. Very happy to see our hard work rewarded because it is not always easy to see the light at the end of the tunnel and these guys, again to their credit, worked at it every single day."
Someone else that should be highlighted was star freshman Jalil Bethea. Some have been hard on him but the learning curve has been rough for the young budding star. Not playing defense in high school and having to pick up some of the best guards in the country is a stout learning curve.
Moreover, Bethea is finally learning. He played his best defensive game of the season and his most complete offensive game. He finished with a season-high 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and an amazing block.
Paul Djobet also had a good game scoring finishing with 13. AJ Stanton-McCray added in 10 and Divine Ugochukwu finished with nine.
The Hurricanes have found something and now push to make the ACC Tournament. If they can accomplish that, then this season won't be as nightmarish as it has been. They have some momentum and if they can ride it over the next two road games, then the sky's the limit for this budding team.
