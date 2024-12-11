Seven Losses in a row for Miami Men's Basketball, This Time Against No. 1 Tennessee
A collapse is happening in Coral Gables and it was seen in Madison Square Garden as the Miami Hurricanes suffered its seventh loss in a row this time to No. 1 Tennessee 75-62 at the Jimmy V. Classic.
It was a promising game to start the first half until the Canes went scoreless for the final eight minutes of the half where the Volunteers went on a 15-0 to close the half and never relinquished the lead.
The Hurricanes finished the game shooting less than 40 percent from the field and under 25-percent from three. A rough outing for the Canes but their was a glimmer of the future for this program towards the end of the game.
The Hurricanes had a small run towards the back end of the second half led by freshman guard Divine Ugochukwu scoring eight points with the help of other freshman players before cutting the lead to seven. This is when the hopes of coming back were crushed by more freshman mistakes with Austin Swartz turning the ball over when the Canes went on a 14-4 run. He has been a great defensive player for the Canes this season. His offense has been inconsistent shooting 3-11 tonight, but he stays on the floor because of his defense.
However, there is one glazing question that Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga needs to be asked.
First, why is freshman Jalil Bethea in the dog house?
One of the most talented prospects from the 2024 class and a top-10 player who has no confidence in his play. Anytime he makes a mistake he instantly looks to the bench because if he has the smallest inconvenience, he gets put back on the bench and does not see the floor again.
The freshman class has shown that they are the most talented group on this roster and without them they are a chuck-it-up three-point shooting team that struggles to find a way to get inside the paint.
A promising season is starting to look like another failure with ACC play underway. The clock is getting close to midnight and if this story has any redeeming qualities, the Canes needneeds to realize that the season is likely on the line next game.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Despite the Loss, Mami Freshman Jalil Bethea is Finding his Confidence
Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes Worried About Miami's Offense Ahead of Matchup