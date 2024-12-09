Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes Worried About Miami's Offense Ahead of Matchup
After facing Clemson, the Miami Hurricanes (3-6) are looking to bounce back but there is one issue. They are facing the No. 1 team in the country the Tennesse Volunteers in the Jimmy V. Classic and they have already scouted out the Canes.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has his program budding once again and as one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the country, he knows the excitement for this game and that his team has to compete every day as well as Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga.
“Well, I think every game I get excited to see if we can carry over what we’ve tried to do in practice," Barnes said. "We know that Miami— I’ve known Jim Larranega a long time, a terrific coach. And they’ve struggled, but every coach knows it just takes a 40-minute game to turn things around and get you going in the right direction."
He knows that even with this version of the Hurricanes team not looking as competitive as teams in the past, it doesn't mean that Larranaga won't have a game plan to give the Vols their first loss of the season.
"He’s been around a long time, a lot of experience. And he’ll have his guys ready and he’s always been— his team’s offensively have always been explosive. I would say they’re a team that plays offense as opposed to running offense. They really play it. And he puts five guys out there that, he has a great unique way of putting guys in positions where they can be effective," Barnes said.
The Hurricanes have a lot on their plate with another SEC team that has the argument of being the best team in the country. They have a chance to upset and get their season back on track as they prepare to take on the Vols in Madison Square Garden in one of the biggest games of the season.