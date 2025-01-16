How to Watch: SMU Men's Basketball at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC) will be back at home after getting buried from beyond the arch against No. 3 Duke and look to snap a six-game skid against one of the newcomers of the ACC in the SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-2 ACC).
The Miami Hurricanes Men's basketball team has been one of the great stories this season for all the wrong reasons. NIL killed the passion of a great coach in Jim Larranaga and caused him to step down in the middle of the team.
Now for the first time in the history of each program, they will face off against each other as the Mustangs look to continue their winning. Miami will just be looking to see if there is a pulse left within this team after getting handled by the Blue Devils with ease.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC) at 2:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla
TV: ESPNU
Series: This is the first time each team has faced off against each other in the history of both programs.
Last Time, Out Miami: The team has lost 21 straight Power 4 conference games and is on another losing streak that sits at six after falling to No. 3 Duke last night. The Hurricanes are not getting any better and are only becoming harder to watch each passing game.
Last Time, Out SMU: The Mustangs are coming off a victory against Virginia Tech, in which they made last-minute shots against the Cavaliers in the final nine seconds of the game to steal a victory on the road.