All Hurricanes

How to Watch: SMU Men's Basketball at Miami

The Hurricanes return home and look to snap a six game losing streak against the newest ACC additions.

Justice Sandle

Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Austin Swartz (23) lays the ball up in front of Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Austin Swartz (23) lays the ball up in front of Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC) will be back at home after getting buried from beyond the arch against No. 3 Duke and look to snap a six-game skid against one of the newcomers of the ACC in the SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-2 ACC).

The Miami Hurricanes Men's basketball team has been one of the great stories this season for all the wrong reasons. NIL killed the passion of a great coach in Jim Larranaga and caused him to step down in the middle of the team.

Now for the first time in the history of each program, they will face off against each other as the Mustangs look to continue their winning. Miami will just be looking to see if there is a pulse left within this team after getting handled by the Blue Devils with ease.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC) at 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla

TV: ESPNU

Series: This is the first time each team has faced off against each other in the history of both programs.

Last Time, Out Miami: The team has lost 21 straight Power 4 conference games and is on another losing streak that sits at six after falling to No. 3 Duke last night. The Hurricanes are not getting any better and are only becoming harder to watch each passing game.

Last Time, Out SMU: The Mustangs are coming off a victory against Virginia Tech, in which they made last-minute shots against the Cavaliers in the final nine seconds of the game to steal a victory on the road.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Can the Men's Basketball Season be Redeemed?: Just a Minute

Matthew Cleveland's Advice is to 'Just Smile'

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball