Jai Lucas Garnering Early National Media Praise for his Quick Work in Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are starting to get praise from the national media of the basketball world as Jai Lucas has shaken the entire landscape of the ACC in his first few months.
Dick Vitale believes that Lucas will do a fantastic job and already has done so.
"Jai Lucas will do a fantastic job with [Miami Hurricanes Basketball]- has great communication skills- connects with players, Vitale said on his X account.
What is also impressive is how fast the Hurricanes have moved back into rankings in this way to early portion of the season. Top college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein has already released his top-45 teams, and the Hurricanes are near the top 25.
Jon Rothstein’s top-45 teams:
1. Houston
2. Purdue
3. St. John’s
4. Michigan
5. UCLA
6. BYU
7. UConn
8. Texas Tech
9. Duke
10. Arkansas
11. Arizona
12. Kentucky
13. Iowa
State14.
Oregon15.
Auburn16.
Florida17.
Tennessee18.
Michigan State
19. Louisville
20. Alabama
21. Wisconsin
22. North Carolina
23. Creighton
24. Gonzaga
25. Ohio State
26. Texas
27. Miami
28. San Diego State
29. Missouri
30. Illinois
31. Kansas
32. Maryland
33. Georgetown
34. Mississippi State
35. Marquette
36. Nebraska
37. Cincinnati
38. Baylor
39. USC
40. Kansas State
41. Northwestern
42. TCU
43. Notre Dame
44. Georgia
45. LSU
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup:
PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Shelton Henderson
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.
BENCH:
Dante Allen
Marcus Allen
Tomotej Malovec