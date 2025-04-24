Jai Lucas and Miami Basketball Grabs SEC Talent Marcus Allen from the Transfer Portal

All Hurricanes

Justice Sandle

Feb 12, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Marcus Allen (4) looks to pass against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalon Moore (14) during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are still working the transfer portal.

Now that the transfer portal is officially closed, all that remains is a wasteland with a few talented players still without a team. The Hurricanes and head coach Jai Lucas like to string on the hometown player, and they grab former Missouri Tiger Marcus Allen from the portal.

One of the best defensive players in the portal, Allen, comes with a lot of upside. In his lone year with the Tigers, Allen averaged 2.6 points, two rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game, while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Allen played the most minutes out of freshmen on the team per game with 9.2 in 26 appearances.

He will be returning to his hometown, where he won a state championship in 2024 for Norland. Allen was the No. 74 overall recruit and a four-star prospect in the 2024 cycle. He was also ranked as the No. 25 small forward in the class and the No. 12 player out of the state of Florida. Now he will be a massive piece for the Hurricanes and the future of the team.

Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker

The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup;

PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Tomotej Malovec
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.

BENCH:
Dante Allen
Shelton Henderson
Marcus Allen

