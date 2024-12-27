Jim Larrañaga Leaves Miami Basketball After 13 Seasons With Program; First Alert: December 27th, 2024
After a 4-8 start in their 2024 portion of this season's schedule, 75-year-old Miami basketball head coach, Jim Larrañaga, announced he is stepping away from the program on Thursday morning.
Coach Larrañaga was hired in 2011 from George Mason University, where he famously had one of the most miraculous Final Four runs in the history of the NCAA Tournament.
In 13 seasons with the program, Coach Larrañaga won two ACC regular-season titles, one ACC tournament, won Naismith Coach of the Year with six NCAA Tournament appearances - reaching the Sweet 16 each time, the Elite Eight twice and the Final Four in 2023.
With an accumulated record of 274-174, Larrañaga is the program's all-time winningest head coach, despite a subpar final season and a tumultuous beginning to 2024-25, he leaves the program with an unmatched legacy in the history of Canes basketball.
Veteran assistant, Bill Courtney, will serve as the interim coach for the team for the remainder of the 2024-25 season before the program conducts their search for a replacement. Courtney is in his fourth season at Miami, and was highly praised in Larrañaga's exit press conference yesterday afternoon.
"I wouldn't be able to stay coaching if I hadn't met him 28 years ago." He said in on Thursday.
Coach Larrañaga spoke about the reason for his untimely departure, citing the stress of the current landscape of college basketball with the NIL and transfer portal taking an extra toll on his quality of life as a program leader.
Beyond what it means for Miami Basketball, Larrañaga's comments will make headlines, as it adds to the modern dilemma in college sports with the lack of structure that exists and constant negotiation and recruiting a program has to do with its own players as well as potential new ones.
Regardless, Larrañaga is forever a Miami basketball legend, and his legacy will be remembered and honored for his achievements with the program.
