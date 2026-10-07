Key Notes and Quotes From Miami Basketball's Jai Lucas at the 2026 ACC Tip-Off

Sophomore year for Jai Lucas is here as the Miami Hurricanes' head basketball coach, this time with higher expectations and better players.

This is also the year Lucas looks to settle in and make a bigger statement than the 26-9 record the Hurricanes had last year. He wants more, and after reviving a dead program, he has high expectations for himself and his players.

Lucas took to the stage at the 2026 ACC Tip-Off to talk about the upcoming season and what he expects from his group and himself. It also helps that he has experienced all levels of the game, as he breathes new life into the Hurricanes program.

Expecting Shelton Henderson to be The Guy

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) as he looks to pass during a NCAA Tournament second round game Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Purdue defeated Miami 79-69. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After last season, the Hurricanes All-ACC Freshman player took those steps to be the go-to player at the end of the year. His 18-point near double-double performance against Purdue in the Round of 32 proved that.

This year, Lucas expects him to carry the load more this season as the star player he was meant to be. He would take over games at points last season, but with Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau, he would be the third option in most games.

This season, he is the first.

This year for him, and you see it publicly, but also for us there's a little bit more expectation for him to deliver," Lucas said. "He's shown his growth in that and being comfortable with having to deliver and having to be a little bit counted on.

"I won't say he's the man because we have a really good team, but he is one of those guys that we are looking for game to game to be able to kind of carry us a little bit."

Goals For the Season

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas talks to guard Tru Washington (10) after a foul against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After bringing back the program from the dead, Lucas has higher expectations this season. He wants to win championships but knows they are far from that goal so far. However, it doesn't stop him from believing that they can do it and win more games than last season.

You know, for us just the opportunity this year to compete at a high level again in the ACC, which will be loaded just like last year from top to bottom, but for us to be competitive and have a chance to hopefully compete for the championship as we get closer," Lucas said.

"We need to get there. We're far ways away from being able to get there right now, but by the time we get through conference we feel we have the ability to do that. And I'm just excited about this group this year. It's completely different from our team last year.

"We have some similarities, but it almost feels like a year one all over again, so it gives me the excitement every day to come to the gym to be able to coach them."

On His Experience and How It Helps Him as A Coach

Mar 18, 2011; Tulsa, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jai Lucas (10) brings the ball up court against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the second half during the second round of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at the BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lucas knows the wax and wane as a former star player in college basketball. He has been a starter, a transfer portal player, and a cut player. That is why many players come to Miami to learn from him, because he is a player's coach.

Lucas leans on those experiences to guide himself and his group for another year of exciting basketball.

"I had the opportunity as a player -- I didn't feel that way when it happened to me, but to almost be in every seat," Lucas said. "You know, as a freshman I started every game, played 30 games. I've transferred. I was in the portal, so I know what that feels like. I've been a rotational player. I've been a guy who didn't play in games. I've also been a guy who has been cut.

"So I feel it gives me the unique experience to be able to talk to everybody and know what they're feeling in that moment. I always tell people, this is my favorite part of coaching because it's like therapy for me, because I'm talking to me when I was that age and what I felt I needed to hear and what I felt would have helped me get through those moments. So it's a big part of my coaching."

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