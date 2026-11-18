CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 17 Miami (4-1) is starting to find its place in the rankings and on the basketball court game after game.

Winning four straight in different ways, head coach Jai Lucas is still trying to understand what his roster needs and how many things can change in one night of play. It was a war of attrition for the Canes against Rider (1-5), with a near 50-point blowout at home.

The more Lucas learns, the better the team can be. Here are some key things he said after the win in a "decent" night of basketball.

A "Decent" Night in the Office

Scoring came easy from the foul line for the Canes, but everything else was a hassle. It was a good defensive night for the team, forcing 15 turnovers and battering the Broncs inside the paint and in transition all night.

All and all, a decent night according to Lucas.

"I mean, we were decent," Lucas said. "I mean, decent, I guess, is the best way. I felt like we worked our way into the game. We got there eventually with just the energy, the effort, the intensity. Um, and we started to do some good things. Um, and some things started to carry over."

From Making 20 Threes to Two

The game plan was to knock more than two threes down against Rider, but when push comes to shove, sometimes it just takes some points inside and at the charity stripe. It's not one of those games where the Hurricanes just missed everything they took.

They only too 15 threes. Just a different game with a different game plan.

“I mean, I don't know what to tell you, you know. Different game, different game plan, different everything, you know. Uh, so that leads to it. You know, the way they played, you know, they really kind of stayed home and so it eliminated a lot of like our drive kick threes that we got against North Alabama and North Alabama was so far in the paint that it was like completely different game.”

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Lucas said. “You know, we tried to run some stuff to get Nick and Brent some threes and get some looks. They didn't knock him down. Um, but you know, the thing I do love about this team and I love about where we can be is we are so versatile where we have so many answers. So, one game if we need to score in the paint, we can score in the paint. If it's a game where we need to shoot a little bit more on the perimeter, we can do that. If it's a game we need to play big, we can play big. If we need to play small, we can play small.”

Dante Allen: The Captain

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35) looks to pass while Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) defends during the first half at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time this season, sophomore guard Dante Allen started for the Canes.

Malik Reneau was ruled out due to an upper body injury he sustained in the previous game. With extra minutes, the Hurricanes captain took advantage of the opportunity.

“You know, the b biggest thing I'm proud of him about is you know especially as a sophomore as young in your career after you started so much your first year um to come in and ask to come off the bench and he didn't miss a beat,” Lucas said. “You know, he looks the same whether he starts or he comes off the bench. And that's a sign of a really good player.

Dante Allen hype train📍 pic.twitter.com/MoZcIF8qsm — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) November 18, 2026

“And Dante's still developing. And the one thing he's shown consistently, at least this year, is how improved he is on the ball and being able to run a team and be a point guard. You know, some of the passes coming off a game have 12 assists. Today he made some really good reads as well. Um so, you know, I'm just excited for him. But he does everything that impacts winning and what goes into it. So, you know, when you have somebody like that, you want them on the court as much as possible.”

See What All Jai Lucas Did Say After the Win:

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