CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 17 Miami (5-1) has a slight first 10 minutes of play of basketball problem.

Even with all the offensive and explosive talent in the ACC, they struggle to find themselves, always working their way into games.

Furthermore, in a blowout against the Manhattan Jaspers, these starts are still starting to bother Jai Lucas, who knows the team can play better.

SHELTON HENDERSON 🦾🦾🦾



That makes 18 pts for Shelly 🙌



📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/PX7iBKmYoK — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) November 20, 2026

After those first 10 minutes, the Hurricanes found themselves and started their offensive output to match an early struggle on the defensive effort, blowing out the Jaspers 106-54.

It would be a healthy dose of a steady Shelton Henderson and Nick Dorn knocking more shots down from beyond the arc.

The slow offensive start halted everyone except the star sophomore. Henderson finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two assists, and one block, keeping the Canes on pace during the offensive struggles.

In the second half, it was the Hurricanes team that was expected. High energy, great effort, and a great bench.

Dorn would air the building out, knocking down three after three. Last week against North Alabama, it was Brent Bland knocking down eight threes. Dorn in that game knocked down six. Against the Jaspers, he would knock down seven, highlighting how deep this team can be.

Furthermore, other Hurricanes would pitch in on the 100-point effort. Four other Canes would finish in double figures. Caleb Gaskins would score 14 points, Acaden Lewis would chip in 13 points, Somto Cyril would add 11 points, and Dante Allen would have 10 points.

This was the final game of a five-game home stand before the Hurricanes take their talents to Las Vegas for the Players Era 16 tournament. All eyes are on playing there best now, with better competition insight.

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