Led By Brent Bland, No. 17 Miami Snaps Single-Game Record In Victory Over North Alabama

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — One game, the Miami Hurricanes can go from one of the season's worst shooting performances from beyond the arc, then find themselves from that range into one of the best.

During an early Friday night tipoff, the Hurricanes had their best shooting performance in seven years, defeating the North Alabama Lions 94-52.

Not only was it the best shooting performance of the season, but the Hurricanes' depth continues to show how important it is to have versatility.

The transfer portal has been kind to the UM early, highlighted by bench points led by Brent Bland's barrage of threes, all in the first half.

BRENT BLAND.



That’s five straight threes for our guy @brentbland_ 🔥🔥🔥



📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/lvazeU05sm — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) November 13, 2026

"It's why these games are so important," head coach Jai Lucas said after the 40-point win. "It gains confidence, gives opportunity, and different things. So we did a good job of having them out there with the right people that helped them get shots. And then it was kind of there. We watched them play Oklahoma. We knew it was going to be their game plan where they just literally blow top guys in the paint, and we were able to capitalize on it tonight."

Furthermore, his heat check while knocking down five threes in a row was the shock that the faithful few Hurricanes fans in attendance would love to see.

Bland finished the night with eight threes, finding their way through the basket, finishing with 26 points. This night for him is only the beginning of what this team can be, knowing there is still plenty more to do.

"It feels great," Bland said. "We have great point guards and a coaching staff leaving us and put us in as possible position to do we can do less than as hitch and tonight we's a good night for us, but still got lot to go for who wants to be this season."

It was enough to put the game away in the first 10 minutes of the game, while they kept their foot on the Lions' necks for the rest of the game.

Moreover, it wouldn't just be the graduate student who would aid in the Canes' 20 total threes. It would tie the program record for a single game: Nick Dorn would add six of his own, Caleb Gaskins would add two, and Shelton Henderson, Acaden Lewis, and Dante Allen would each add a solo shot from deep.

It feels good," Dorn said. "Showing that we have unwavering confidence and we’re always in the gym working. So when these moments happen for us, it's really not that crazy because we’re seeing each other make a lot of shots. We compete with ourselves every day to see and shoot the best. I feel that confidence drove it out of us tonight.”

However, in games like this, many things can go unnoticed in a second. One is the Hurricanes' starting forward, Malik Reneau, running to the bench and holding his shoulder after an attempted steal during the first half

Lucas gave an update after the game.

"It's something that's happened before, so we wanted to be careful, and we will get him checked out, and checked on and just see where it is, but it was precautionary," Lucas said.

Jai Lucas on Malik Reneau — "It's something that's happened before, so we wanted to be careful, and we will get him checked out, and checked on and just see where it is, but it was precautionary.” — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) November 14, 2026

With the early night, the Hurricanes will prepare for a Tuesday night matchup against Rider at the Watsco Center at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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