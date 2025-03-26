Legendary Coach Jim Larranaga Calls for 'Transparency' with NIL
Not as physiological as many would expect, but legendary head coach Jim Larranaga has a simple take on NIL.
"I’m all in favor of players getting paid," Larraanga said on X. "Always have been. The players have earned that right. But there needs to be a more professional approach. More transparency. Like the NBA."
He, like many other coaches around the country, has no idea what is going on in the world of college sports. Transparency is the only answer for what is happening with the amount of money players are getting paid to play for some schools.
It was reported that starters for D1 power-five programs are starting at $500,000 a year, with some earning more. For the NBA, it is simple. If you are getting paid a certain amount, then it is expected of you to play like that amount on the line.
Larranaga calls for that transparency. No one is against the players getting paid. For years, many supported the idea that it is just the system in place that has killed the love of the game for many coaches.
Look at how depleted the ACC has become with head coaches and the amount they lost because of the halse of NIL. Miami was the biggest victim of it after reaching the Final Four only two years ago. Now they have an entirely new coaching staff with likely only one player from the team still on the team.
This new era calls for that transparency and Larranaga agrees.