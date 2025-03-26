All Hurricanes

Legendary Coach Jim Larranaga Calls for 'Transparency' with NIL

After stepping down this season as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, Jim Laranaga has taken to social media to further his teaching with his open thoughts about NIL and the current state of college basketball.

Justice Sandle

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga during a practice session the day before the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Not as physiological as many would expect, but legendary head coach Jim Larranaga has a simple take on NIL.

"I’m all in favor of players getting paid," Larraanga said on X. "Always have been. The players have earned that right. But there needs to be a more professional approach. More transparency. Like the NBA."

He, like many other coaches around the country, has no idea what is going on in the world of college sports. Transparency is the only answer for what is happening with the amount of money players are getting paid to play for some schools.

It was reported that starters for D1 power-five programs are starting at $500,000 a year, with some earning more. For the NBA, it is simple. If you are getting paid a certain amount, then it is expected of you to play like that amount on the line.

Larranaga calls for that transparency. No one is against the players getting paid. For years, many supported the idea that it is just the system in place that has killed the love of the game for many coaches.

Look at how depleted the ACC has become with head coaches and the amount they lost because of the halse of NIL. Miami was the biggest victim of it after reaching the Final Four only two years ago. Now they have an entirely new coaching staff with likely only one player from the team still on the team.

This new era calls for that transparency and Larranaga agrees.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

