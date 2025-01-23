Live Injury Updates: Miami Men's Basketball at Stanford
The Miami Hurricanes are trending in a direction that will make this one of the worst seasons in program history, while the Cardinals are playing good basketball winning three of the last four. Like the Canes, they, also dropped a game to Wake Forest, the same as the Canes.
Stanford is playing with a wildly healthy roster while the Hurricanes are still missing the key player that could get the team a few wins. Star guard Nijel Pack is still one of the best guards in the ACC but he has yet to see the floor after the Hurricanes played Clemson. There is still no question on his return or if he will even play this season. A medical red shirt could be on the horizon for the player.
Freshman Divine Ugochukwu was back in action against SMU and played a few minutes before getting into foul trouble. Idaho State big man Kriee Huie is also getting back into his rhythm now playing two games and likely seeing more minutes.
Jalen Blackmon did not play in the last game and received a DNP despite being healthy. He might see the floor tonight against a tough Cardinals team looking to get another win in ACC play.