Lonnette Hall: Living the Dream, One Swing and One Recruit at a Time
Whether you realize it or not, if you’ve ever crossed paths with Miami Women’s Basketball, you’ve likely felt the quiet influence of Lonette Hall. Behind the scenes, she is the one orchestrating every flawless recruiting visit, every housing arrangement, every visa approval, and the countless details that make players feel like they’ve found a second home.
Hall’s impact can be felt across campus. As the Director of Recruiting and Recruiting Operations at the University of Miami since 2012, Hall has been the steady heartbeat of the program, ensuring every young woman who visits Coral Gables experiences the warmth of “The U” family.
But Hall’s story goes far beyond her title. It’s one defined by grit, purpose, passion, and unexpected adventures. It’s a journey from military service to coaching stops across the country, and even a personal quest to golf in all 50 states with her wife, Marlene DeSouza. Hall’s authenticity, personality, and compassion don’t just help build a program, they help build a sense of belonging for every college player that steps onto Miami’s campus.
From California Diamonds to Division I Sidelines
Hall’s athletic journey began on the softball diamond at Ventura College in California, but it was only the first chapter of a remarkable path defined by resilience and drive. After proudly serving her country in the military, she enrolled at Cal State Northridge, where her life experience set her apart. Older than most of her classmates, Hall brought a rare blend of maturity, discipline, and leadership — traits that would shape her career. At just 26 years old, she was already coaching Division I basketball while still balancing the demands of being a student herself. That ability to multitask, stay focused, and thrive under pressure became the foundation of her success both on and off the court.
Her coaching career began in California, but her impact stretched far beyond state lines. From Wisconsin-La Crosse to Arkansas State, a high school role while at TCU, and eventually her first stint at Miami (2005–2010), Hall left her mark on every program and every player she touched.
After years of mentoring “other people’s kids,” as she jokes, Hall took a brief step back from college athletics — but her heart never left the game. When The U called again in 2012, she returned to Coral Gables, ready to write the next chapter of a career defined by passion, purpose, and a whole lot of heart.
Home Is Where the U Is
For Hall, Miami isn’t just another job. It’s a dream realized. A diehard Miami Hurricanes football fan since childhood, working at “The U” is the culmination of decades of passion and perseverance. Now, as she helps shape the next generation of Miami Women’s Basketball, her ambitions only continue to grow.
Looking ahead to the 2025-26 season, Hall beams with excitement about a 19-year-old recruit from Israel who recently shattered world scoring records at the FIBA level. “She’s a huge win for us,” Hall says proudly. With program legends like Haley Cavinder rewriting the record books — becoming just the second player in history to post 2,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists (joining the iconic Maya Moore) — the future of Miami basketball isn’t just bright. It’s blazing.
A New Stage for a Rising Program
Hall recently made the trip to Gwinnett, Georgia, for a major announcement that has inspired new energy across the ACC — the Women’s Basketball ACC Tournament is officially moving from its longtime home in Greenville, South Carolina. It’s only the second time in history the event has changed locations, marking a fresh chapter for the conference.
“It’s a phenomenal venue,” she says. “A brand-new Westin hotel, incredible facilities, and everything teams need right within reach.” Representatives from every ACC school attended the event — with the exception of Stanford and NC State — and for Miami, the move symbolizes more than just a new address. It’s a new wave of energy for a program on the rise.
50 States, 18 Holes at a Time
Off the court, Hall’s competitive fire still burns — only now, it’s on the golf course. She is chasing a dream that may be even more ambitious than her career: golfing in all 50 states. The idea came unexpectedly when a friend made her watch The Masters. After witnessing Tiger Woods’ brilliance, Hall was instantly hooked.
“I had a softball swing when I started,” she says, laughing. But with her background in kinesiology, she took a scientific approach, breaking down her swing and refining every motion. During COVID, she taught her wife, Marlene, how to play — and soon, golf became their shared obsession. That’s when the 50-state idea was born.
They have already played in 26 states, with Nevada and Utah lined up for this month. So far, their favorite course has been Wailea in Maui, Hawaii. With more than half the journey completed, the couple is already dreaming about finishing their quest in Alaska in 2027, followed by a well-earned celebratory cruise.
The 50-state challenge may have been Marlene’s idea, but the journey perfectly mirrors who Hall is — dedicated, curious, adventurous, and always chasing the next big dream.
Sky’s the Limit
Whether she’s navigating a golf course in Hawaii or welcoming an Israeli recruit to Miami, Lonnette Hall is living her dream. And in the process, she’s helping countless young women pursue their own dreams on the court.
With Hall steering Miami Women’s Basketball behind the scenes, the future of the program is in good hands.