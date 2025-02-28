ACC Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
A complete guide to the future host cities and venues for the ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Historically, no conference has been more prolific in college basketball than the ACC. Its members have combined for 68 men’s Final Four appearances and 24 women’s appearances. The ACC has a combined 18 national championships.
But those runs begin before Selection Sunday. They begin in the ACC tournament.
According to ACC bylaws, the winner of the tournament is the lone recognized champion of the league (so the conference doesn’t recognize the team with the best conference record in the regular season).
The teams are seeded by conference win-loss record into a single-elimination bracket. However, not every team gets to participate. After the conference expanded to 18 schools for the 2024–25 season, only the top 15 seeds will be invited to the conference tournament.
By bringing only 15 teams into the tournament, the ACC can still use the five-day tournament structure that it has been using for years.
Teams with a top-4 seed will receive a double-bye into the quarterfinal round, meaning those programs would need just three victories to win the ACC tournament. The teams seeded Nos. 5–8 start a day earlier and need four wins. The bottom seeds (Nos. 9–15) play on the opening night and must win five games.
The men’s tournament has been played in nine different cities since its inception in 1954, while the women’s tournament began in 1978 and has also been hosted by nine different cities (although they differ from the location of the men’s tournament).
In this post we’ll be breaking down the locations of future ACC tournaments, for both men’s and women’s basketball.
Confirmed ACC Tournament Locations for 2026 & 2027
ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Dates & Locations
Year
Arena
City
2025
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, North Carolina
2026
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, North Carolina
2027
First Horizon Center
Greensboro, North Carolina
2028
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, North Carolina
2029
First Horizon Center
Greensboro, North Carolina
ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Dates & Locations
Year
Arena
City
2025
First Horizon Center
Greensboro, North Carolina
2026
TBD
2027
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, North Carolina
ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Winner By Year
Duke leads the way with 22 ACC tournament victories, with North Carolina winning 18. North Carolina State is the only other ACC school with at least 10 tournament championships, winning 11, including the latest.
Wake Forest and Georgia Tech each have four, Virginia and Maryland each have three and South Carolina, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame each have one win.
Clemson, Boston College, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Cal, Stanford and SMU are all still searching for their first ACC tournament championship.
Year
Winner
MVP
1954
North Carolina State
Dickie Hemric
1955
North Carolina State
Ron Shavlik
1956
North Carolina State
Vic Molodet
1957
North Carolina
Lennie Rosenbluth
1958
Maryland
Nick Davis
1959
North Carolina State
Lou Pucillo
1960
Duke
Doug Kistler
1961
Wake Forest
Len Chappell
1962
Wake Forest
Len Chappell
1963
Duke
Art Heyman
1964
Duke
Jeff Mullins
1965
North Carolina State
Larry Worsley
1966
Duke
Steve Vacendak
1967
North Carolina
Larry Miller
1968
North Carolina
Larry Miller
1969
North Carolina
Charlie Scott
1970
North Carolina State
Vann Williford
1971
South Carolina
John Roche
1972
North Carolina
Bob McAdoo
1973
North Carolina State
Tommy Burleson
1974
North Carolina State
Tommy Burleson
1975
North Carolina
Phil Ford
1976
Virginia
Wally Walker
1977
North Carolina
John Kuester
1978
Duke
Jim Spanarkel
1979
North Carolina
Dudley Bradley
1980
Duke
Albert King
1981
North Carolina
Sam Perkins
1982
North Carolina
James Worthy
1983
North Carolina State
Sidney Lowe
1984
Maryland
Len Bias
1985
Georgia Tech
Mark Price
1986
Duke
Johnny Dawkins
1987
North Carolina State
Vinny Del Negro
1988
Duke
Danny Ferry
1989
North Carolina
JR Reid
1990
Georgia Tech
Brian Oliver
1991
North Carolina
Rick Fox
1992
Duke
Christian Laettner
1993
Georgia Tech
James Forrest
1994
North Carolina
Jerry Stackhouse
1995
Wake Forest
Randolph Childress
1996
Wake Forest
Tim Duncan
1997
North Carolina
Shammond Williams
1998
North Carolina
Antawn Jamison
1999
Duke
Elton Brand
2000
Duke
Jay Williams
2001
Duke
Shane Battier
2002
Duke
Carlos Boozer
2003
Duke
Daniel Ewing
2004
Maryland
John Gilchrist
2005
Duke
JJ Redick
2006
Duke
JJ Redick
2007
North Carolina
Brandan Wright
2008
North Carolina
Tyler Hansbrough
2009
Duke
Jon Scheyer
2010
Duke
Kyle Singler
2011
Duke
Nolan Smith
2012
Florida State
Michael Snaer
2013
Miami
Shane Larkin
2014
Virginia
Joe Harris
2015
Notre Dame
Jerian Grant
2016
North Carolina
Joel Berry II
2017
Duke
Luke Kennard
2018
Virginia
Kyle Guy
2019
Duke
Zion Williamson
2020
No Tournament (COVID-19)
2021
Georgia Tech
Michael Devoe
2022
Virginia Tech
Hunter Cattoor
2023
Duke
Kyle Filipowski
2024
North Carolina State
DJ Burns