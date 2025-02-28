SI

ACC Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond

Nate Cunningham

The ACC women's basketball tournament runs from March 5-9 while the men's tournament is March 11-15.
/ David Yeazell-Imagn Images
A complete guide to the future host cities and venues for the ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. 

Historically, no conference has been more prolific in college basketball than the ACC. Its members have combined for 68 men’s Final Four appearances and 24 women’s appearances. The ACC has a combined 18 national championships. 

But those runs begin before Selection Sunday. They begin in the ACC tournament.

According to ACC bylaws, the winner of the tournament is the lone recognized champion of the league (so the conference doesn’t recognize the team with the best conference record in the regular season). 

The teams are seeded by conference win-loss record into a single-elimination bracket. However, not every team gets to participate. After the conference expanded to 18 schools for the 2024–25 season, only the top 15 seeds will be invited to the conference tournament. 

By bringing only 15 teams into the tournament, the ACC can still use the five-day tournament structure that it has been using for years. 

Teams with a top-4 seed will receive a double-bye into the quarterfinal round, meaning those programs would need just three victories to win the ACC tournament. The teams seeded Nos. 5–8 start a day earlier and need four wins. The bottom seeds (Nos. 9–15) play on the opening night and must win five games. 

The men’s tournament has been played in nine different cities since its inception in 1954, while the women’s tournament began in 1978 and has also been hosted by nine different cities (although they differ from the location of the men’s tournament).  

In this post we’ll be breaking down the locations of future ACC tournaments, for both men’s and women’s basketball. 

Confirmed ACC Tournament Locations for 2026 & 2027

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Dates & Locations

Year

Arena

City

2025

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

2026

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

2027

First Horizon Center

Greensboro, North Carolina

2028

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

2029

First Horizon Center

Greensboro, North Carolina

ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Dates & Locations

Year

Arena

City

2025

First Horizon Center

Greensboro, North Carolina

2026

TBD

2027

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Winner By Year

Duke leads the way with 22 ACC tournament victories, with North Carolina winning 18. North Carolina State is the only other ACC school with at least 10 tournament championships, winning 11, including the latest. 

Wake Forest and Georgia Tech each have four, Virginia and Maryland each have three and South Carolina, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame each have one win. 

Clemson, Boston College, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Cal, Stanford and SMU are all still searching for their first ACC tournament championship. 

Year

Winner

MVP

1954

North Carolina State

Dickie Hemric

1955

North Carolina State

Ron Shavlik

1956

North Carolina State

Vic Molodet

1957

North Carolina

Lennie Rosenbluth

1958

Maryland

Nick Davis

1959

North Carolina State

Lou Pucillo

1960

Duke

Doug Kistler

1961

Wake Forest

Len Chappell

1962

Wake Forest

Len Chappell

1963

Duke

Art Heyman

1964

Duke

Jeff Mullins

1965

North Carolina State

Larry Worsley

1966

Duke

Steve Vacendak

1967

North Carolina

Larry Miller

1968

North Carolina

Larry Miller

1969

North Carolina

Charlie Scott

1970

North Carolina State

Vann Williford

1971

South Carolina

John Roche

1972

North Carolina

Bob McAdoo

1973

North Carolina State

Tommy Burleson

1974

North Carolina State

Tommy Burleson

1975

North Carolina

Phil Ford

1976

Virginia

Wally Walker

1977

North Carolina

John Kuester

1978

Duke

Jim Spanarkel

1979

North Carolina

Dudley Bradley

1980

Duke

Albert King

1981

North Carolina

Sam Perkins

1982

North Carolina

James Worthy

1983

North Carolina State

Sidney Lowe

1984

Maryland

Len Bias

1985

Georgia Tech

Mark Price

1986

Duke

Johnny Dawkins

1987

North Carolina State

Vinny Del Negro

1988

Duke

Danny Ferry

1989

North Carolina

JR Reid

1990

Georgia Tech

Brian Oliver

1991

North Carolina

Rick Fox

1992

Duke

Christian Laettner

1993

Georgia Tech

James Forrest

1994

North Carolina

Jerry Stackhouse

1995

Wake Forest

Randolph Childress

1996

Wake Forest

Tim Duncan

1997

North Carolina

Shammond Williams

1998

North Carolina

Antawn Jamison

1999

Duke

Elton Brand

2000

Duke

Jay Williams

2001

Duke

Shane Battier

2002

Duke

Carlos Boozer

2003

Duke

Daniel Ewing

2004

Maryland

John Gilchrist

2005

Duke

JJ Redick

2006

Duke

JJ Redick

2007

North Carolina

Brandan Wright

2008

North Carolina

Tyler Hansbrough

2009

Duke

Jon Scheyer

2010

Duke

Kyle Singler

2011

Duke

Nolan Smith

2012

Florida State

Michael Snaer

2013

Miami

Shane Larkin

2014

Virginia

Joe Harris

2015

Notre Dame

Jerian Grant

2016

North Carolina

Joel Berry II

2017

Duke

Luke Kennard

2018

Virginia

Kyle Guy

2019

Duke

Zion Williamson

2020

No Tournament (COVID-19)

2021

Georgia Tech

Michael Devoe

2022

Virginia Tech

Hunter Cattoor

2023

Duke

Kyle Filipowski

2024

North Carolina State

DJ Burns

