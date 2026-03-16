Miami Women’s Basketball Named No. 2 Seed and Set to Host in 2026 WBIT: First Alert

The University of Miami women’s basketball team has been selected as the No. 2 seed in the 2026 Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) and will host Georgia Southern in the first round on Thursday, March 19 at the Watsco Center.

Miami enters the postseason with a 17–14 overall record. Georgia Southern, which won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship, brings a 23–7 record into the matchup.

Additional game details, including tipoff time, television designation, and ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

postseason hoops at Watsco 🏀 pic.twitter.com/DuN4rHt6KK — Hurricanes Women’s Basketball (@CanesWBB) March 16, 2026

Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 season opener

172 days till Miami at Stanford.

178 days till Miami's home opener against Florida A&M

First Alert: Monday, March 16, 2026

It feels like a century ago, but at one time, the Miami Hurricanes grew into a basketball powerhouse in the ACC and a national brand. Legendary head coach Jim Larranaga took the program to new heights never seen before, but also its worst season in program history when he resigned during the 2024-25 season.

After the best turnaround in D1 basketball this season, the Hurricanes are dancing for the first time in three years.

They are lead by the trio of veterans who all lok to make an impact in the tournament this season.

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

On bruising his cheekbone during an end zone celebration, on top of a black eye from a big hit] "I shouldn't go down there. I have to remain calm." Steve Walsh

Miami Hurricanes Sunday Results

Miami Baseball: Duke 20, Miami 10 (7 Innings)

Rowing: The Miami rowing team closed out its first regatta of the season in impressive fashion with three of the Hurricanes’ five competing boats winning their respective races over a ranked opponent on the final day of the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational.

Indoor Track: The University of Miami track and field team wrapped up the indoor season Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Championships held at the Randal Tyson Center. Kennedy Sauder opened the day for the Hurricanes with a 10th-place finish in the high jump with a clearance of 2.15m. The men’s 4x400 relay of Sean Watkins Jr., George Franks, Ace Malone and Dominique Hall closed out the meet with a time of 3:06.62 to finish 10th.

Miami Hurricanes Monday Schedule

Golf: Briar's Creek Invitational

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We'll Leave You With This

first of many 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sr5PWjAtnk — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 16, 2026

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