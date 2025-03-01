Men's College Basketball Preview: Miami vs. North Carolina
To put it kindly, things did not go great for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team earlier this week when they hosted the No. 2 team in the nation, the Duke Blue Devils. They suffered an embarrassing blowout 97 - 60 loss. No one expected that they'd knock off Duke, nevertheless, it would have been nice to see them be at least a bit more competitive. These things happen though when you are matched up against one of the most elite teams in the country. Miami now sits in dead last in the ACC standings with a conference record of 2-15. They will attempt to put the loss to Duke behind them and hit the road to take on the UNC Tar Heels this weekend. UNC is not on the same level as their rivals Duke this season; however, beating them will still be a tall task for the sinking Hurricanes. The Tar Heels are currently in sixth place with a record of 11-6 in ACC play. It will likely be another long day for Miami and their fans on Saturday.
How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina
What: Miami Hurricanes @ UNC Tar Heels
When: Saturday, March 1
Time: 12:00 PM EST
Where: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN app
Miami Players to Watch
Matthew Cleveland, Miami Hurricanes - Their top guard has been Miami's leading scorer this season, putting in 16.3 points per game. Cleveland has also been their most efficient scorer with a field goal percentage of 50.7% this season. The Hurricanes haven't had much to be excited about this season, but he has been one of the few bright spots.
North Carolina Players to Watch
RJ Davis, North Carolina Tar Heels - Davis is the leading scorer for the Tar Heels, pouring in 17.4 points per game this season. The star guard has put in 39.9% of his shots from the field on the year. We expect him to put on a show in this one.
