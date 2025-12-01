Miami Freshman Superstar Earns Weekly ACC Honors
Miami freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney was named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week after totaling 149 all-purpose yards and scoring twice in the Hurricanes’ 38-7 win at No. 22 Pitt.
Toney caught 13 passes for 126 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. He also added 23 rushing yards and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to tight end Elija Lofton for his second scoring pass of the season.
Toney previously earned ACC Rookie of the Week following Miami’s win over NC State on Nov. 15, when he posted five receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns that led the Hurricanes to a 41-7 victory over the Wolfpack
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
The AP Top 25 Poll
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Ohio State, (61), 12-0, 1645
2. Indiana, (5), 12-0, 1589
3. Georgia, 11-1, 1504
4. Oregon, 11-1, 1396
5. Texas Tech, 11-1, 1366
6. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1350
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1282
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1140
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1100
10. Alabama, 10-2, 1053
11. BYU, 11-1, 982
12. Miami (FL), 10-2, 898
13. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 871
14. Texas, 9-3, 861
15. Utah, 10-2, 739
16. Virginia, 10-2, 637
17. Southern Cal, 9-3, 566
18. Michigan, 9-3, 441
19. James Madison, 11-1, 417
20. North Texas, 11-1, 402
21. Tulane, 10-2, 373
22. Arizona, 9-3, 257
23. Navy, 9-2, 146
24. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 90
25. Missouri, 8-4, 73
Others receiving votes:
Tennessee 71, Houston 57, Iowa 51, UNLV 33, New Mexico 20, South Florida 11, SMU 8, Iowa St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Louisville 3, UConn 3, North Dakota St. 3, Illinois 2, Washington 1, Pittsburgh 1, San Diego St. 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Ohio State, (63) 12-0, 1575
2. Indiana, 12-0, 1510
3. Georgia, 11-1, 1438
4. Oregon, 11-1, 1353
5. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1306
6. Texas Tech, 11-1, 1266
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1178
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1106
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1061
10. Alabama, 10-2, 1019
11. BYU, 11-1, 942
12. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 855
13. Miami (FL), 10-2, 844
14. Texas, 9-3, 753
15. Utah, 10-2, 750
16. Virginia, 10-2, 613
17. Southern Cal, 9-3, 505
18. Michigan, 9-3, 427
19. James Madison, 11-1, 356
20. North Texas, 11-1, 345
21. Tulane, 10-2, 300
22. Arizona, 9-3, 223
23. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 170
24. Tennessee, 8-4, 135
25. Navy, 9-2, 107
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Pittsburgh; No. 25 SMU;
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa 85; Houston 73; Missouri 52; SMU 28; Washington 18; UNLV 17; Pittsburgh 15; South Florida 12; Illinois 9; Louisville 6; Connecticut 6; TCU 5; Penn State 5; Old Dominion 2; New Mexico 2; Arizona State 2; San Diego State 1;
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.