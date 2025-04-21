Miami Basketball First Game Announced for the 2025-26 Season
Basketball season just ended, however, for the Miami Hurricanes the season had been over since December. A new head coach and almost a fully completed roster later, the Miami Hurricanes basketball season and the Jai Lucas era have a starting date.
Jon Rothstein reports that the Hurricanes will open their season and the new Lucas Era off on November 3rd at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
The Hurricanes are still working on getting their roster and filling out the rest of the holes. They had seven players on the roster right now, with more coming in a few days.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup;
PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Tomotej Malovec
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.
BENCH:
Dante Allen
Timotej Malovec
This roster looks 10 times better than what was put on the floor last season, but it will still come down to the X's and O's of what Lucas can do with this roster. He is also starting the make a few gains on former Duke commit Shelton Henderson and many more down the line.
This Hurricanes team also looks like it is going to win a lot more games than last season, and on paper, has the roster to be a tournament team. The only issue is, is that the ACC won't be just a one-school team this upcoming season. Everyone is retooling to take over the conference and to remind people why the ACC is the premier basketball conference.