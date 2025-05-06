All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball Hosts LSU Guard Curtis Givens For A Visit

Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes continue to build for the future as they host former four-star guard Curtis Givens.

Justice Sandle

Feb 12, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers guard Curtis Givens III (3) tries a layup past Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Miami basketball has been a massive story for college basketball this offseason, but they have quieted down with recruitment news and other transfer portal news. Jai Lucas has already galvanized the fans and the national media back to the side of the Hurricanes as he continues to build his roster. That continues with other visits like LSU transfer Curtis Givens.

Givens was a four-star recruit out of Montverde, Fla., who averaged 4.8 a game for the Tigers last season. He is a forever top-50 recruit and a former top-10 guard out of Florida. He would be another athletic combo-guard that Lucas is trying to build his team around. The amount of guards that can defend has been the bread and butter of what he wants his team to be, if you look closely at how his recruiting has gone.

Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker

Current Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Shelton Henderson
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.

BENCH:
Dante Allen
Marcus Allen
Tomotej Malovec
Jordyn Kee

Lucas has also brought the Hurricanes back into early tournament conversations. Joe Lunardi has included the Hurricanes in his initial 2026 NCAA Tournament projections. If Lucas can get this team back to the tournament and have some success after one of the worst seasons in program history, the future of the Hurricanes program will only grow. Lunardi projects Miami as a No. 10 seed in the West Region.

Justice Sandle
