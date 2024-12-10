Miami Basketball is Staring at a Seven Game Losing Streak With No. 1 Tennessee Next
"The World's Most Famous Arena." "The Mecca." There are so many names for Madison Square Garden, and yet the Miami Hurricanes are staring at a seven-game losing streak as they take on No. 1 Tennessee in the opening game of the 2024 Jimmy V. Classic.
How To Watch: Miami vs. No. 1 Tennessee at the Jimmy V. Classic
Head coach Jim Larranaga is 3-16 in his last 19 games coaching and he knows that each circumstance has been different comparing the collapse from the previous season to the one they are facing now.
"No one likes to lose. I mean last year it was different we had so many injuries that we had very very little chemistry despite the fact we had some very good players returning from the final four teams half the time our practices were without our best players," Larranaga said.
Moreover, the Hurricanes are not necessarily playing badly. They are shooting the ball well and even on a bad night they can still fill up the stat sheet. The thing is the defensive side of the ball and struggling to grab needed rebounds. They are averaging 34 rebounds a game while opposing teams will average between 40-50. This is coming from the offensive rebounds that give teams second-chance opportunities.
"This year you know we're missing a key player in Kyrie U because we need another big guy to rebound and he's a good rebounder, but we have to rely very heavily on the three-point shot and then we shoot the ball well we're going to be in good shape offensively but we still have to defend and rebound at a high level," Larranaga said.
This one injury and now with senior Nijel Pack playing on one good leg could hold the Hurricanes back from what looked like a promising season. This could be that turning point where they start streaking in the right direction with an upset victory and win the classic after a troubling season.
