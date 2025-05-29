All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball HC Jai Lucas Teases A Possible In State Rivalry Renewal

The Miami Hurricanes might not be playing the Duke Blue Devils this season, but they could be facing another massive opponent in the Florida Gators, according to Jai Lucas.

Justice Sandle

Miami head coach Jai Lucas
Miami head coach Jai Lucas / University of Miami
Rebuilding a program is not for the weak, and new head coach Jai Lucas has taken charge of returning the Miami Hurricanes basketball program to its once great state. Not long ago, they were in the Final Four, but now they have rebuilt for the future. That future starts now with more news about the Hurricanes' schedule being released.

The Hurricanes won't play Duke this upcoming season ( a true disappointment), however, they could be facing another quality team. Lucas talked with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein after his first 60 days on the job and gave some crumbs of what the Hurricanes' non-conference schedule would look like this season.

"We're gonna play some big-time games this year," Lucas said. "I can't talk about them yet because they're not finalized, but we'll have some big games on the schedule. We're moving forward."

One of those games seems to be against the reigning National Champions, the Florida Gators. Lucas hinted at a possible in-state rivalry renewal with Rothstein.

Jai Lucas walking through Watsco Center with his son after his first day with the Miami Hurricanes.
Jai Lucas walking through Watsco Center with his son after his first day with the Miami Hurricanes. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

"We will have a big, neutral in-state rivalry renewed," Lucas hinted. "Now I kind of put it that way, where, you know, it'll be kind of a rotating thing that we'll do here for the next couple of years. And that'll be kind of one of our big ones, and then we'll also start a home and home with another Power 4 team. Those will kind of be the two extras that we'll have this year."

If the Hurricanes are playing against the Gators, then that would be a fantastic "replacement" game with the Blue Devils not on schedule. It has not been confirmed yet, however, this season for the Canes is shaping up to be an exciting one.

