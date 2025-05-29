Miami Basketball HC Jai Lucas Teases A Possible In State Rivalry Renewal
Rebuilding a program is not for the weak, and new head coach Jai Lucas has taken charge of returning the Miami Hurricanes basketball program to its once great state. Not long ago, they were in the Final Four, but now they have rebuilt for the future. That future starts now with more news about the Hurricanes' schedule being released.
The Hurricanes won't play Duke this upcoming season ( a true disappointment), however, they could be facing another quality team. Lucas talked with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein after his first 60 days on the job and gave some crumbs of what the Hurricanes' non-conference schedule would look like this season.
"We're gonna play some big-time games this year," Lucas said. "I can't talk about them yet because they're not finalized, but we'll have some big games on the schedule. We're moving forward."
One of those games seems to be against the reigning National Champions, the Florida Gators. Lucas hinted at a possible in-state rivalry renewal with Rothstein.
"We will have a big, neutral in-state rivalry renewed," Lucas hinted. "Now I kind of put it that way, where, you know, it'll be kind of a rotating thing that we'll do here for the next couple of years. And that'll be kind of one of our big ones, and then we'll also start a home and home with another Power 4 team. Those will kind of be the two extras that we'll have this year."
If the Hurricanes are playing against the Gators, then that would be a fantastic "replacement" game with the Blue Devils not on schedule. It has not been confirmed yet, however, this season for the Canes is shaping up to be an exciting one.