Miami Basketball Lands Commitment of Slovakian Wing Timotej Malovec
Miami Basketball lands the commitment of Slovakian Wing Timotej Malovec as Jai Lucas continues to fill the rest of his roster out with talented players.
Tomotej averaged 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks in just 25 minutes per contest in 29 games in 2024-25 with Mega Mis of the ABA League. Timotej also represented Slovakia in the European Championships game, averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. In the recent season with Mega Mis, Tomotej shot 40.1 percent from the field, 36 percent from three, and a free throw percentage of 78.6%.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup;
PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Tomotej Malovec
PF: Malik Reneau
• C: Ernest Udeh Jr.
BENCH:
• Dante Allen
Miami still has a lot of work to do finishing out the roster, but one thing is clear and that is the Hurricanes will be at least five times better than they were last season. They are making waves and attempting to be one of the best teams in the ACC and reentering the tournament.
They are stacking the roster with talent, but the question of X's and O's comes with the young, inexperienced head coach. He could be a mastermind (defensively, he was the architect for the Duke Blue Devils' historic metric), and now he looks to make a way forward for the future of the Hurricanes.