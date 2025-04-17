Miami Basketball Lands Commitment of Slovakian Wing Timotej Malovec

6’9 🇸🇰 Timotej Malovec has committed to Miami



The 6’9 wing is shooting 40% from 3 in 24 MPG this season, strong athlete, solid ball-handler and playmaker



Averaged 17 PPG, 6 RPG and 3.6 APG in U18 on 50/35/74 splits



really talented euro prospect that‘s heading the NCAA route… https://t.co/GVgCFcbZux pic.twitter.com/ewTYVvsmVK