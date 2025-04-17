All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball Lands Commitment of Slovakian Wing Timotej Malovec

Justice Sandle

Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach.
Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
In this story:

Miami Basketball lands the commitment of Slovakian Wing Timotej Malovec as Jai Lucas continues to fill the rest of his roster out with talented players.

Tomotej averaged 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks in just 25 minutes per contest in 29 games in 2024-25 with Mega Mis of the ABA League. Timotej also represented Slovakia in the European Championships game, averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. In the recent season with Mega Mis, Tomotej shot 40.1 percent from the field, 36 percent from three, and a free throw percentage of 78.6%.

Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker

The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup;

PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Tomotej Malovec
PF: Malik Reneau
• C: Ernest Udeh Jr.

BENCH:
• Dante Allen

Miami still has a lot of work to do finishing out the roster, but one thing is clear and that is the Hurricanes will be at least five times better than they were last season. They are making waves and attempting to be one of the best teams in the ACC and reentering the tournament.

They are stacking the roster with talent, but the question of X's and O's comes with the young, inexperienced head coach. He could be a mastermind (defensively, he was the architect for the Duke Blue Devils' historic metric), and now he looks to make a way forward for the future of the Hurricanes.

Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball