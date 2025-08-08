Miami Basketball Listed In Top Nine of Top 50 Recruit, Latrell Allmond
The Miami Hurricanes are working on another top player from the 2026 as they have been listed in the top nine schools of one of the best power forwards in the country, Latrell Allmond.
According to Joe Tipton of Rivals, the 6-foot-8 power forward has listed the following schools in his final list: Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, Arizona, Kansas, Michigan State, Miami, and Oklahoma State.
There is no clear indication of where the talented player will likely land, but the Richmond, VA native could always stay home. Several athletes now, thanks to NIL, have a chance to stay closer to family, thanks to the opportunities many will provide.
Latrell Allmond Analyst:
Allmond is right on the alley of what Lucas is trying to bring to the Miami Hurricanes. Another athletic key wing defender can easily attack the rim, has outstanding speed, and a work ethic like no other. This is a trend for the type of players that Lucas has brought in, and Allmond fits that category to the T. His athleticism also allows him to be a great shot blocker and can take contact when he is going up for several shots. Most of his offense comes from inside the paint, but he can knock down a few from beyond the arc. He isn't the shot-creating type that many would like out of his size, but he plays his role at an effective high level.
Head Coach Jai Lucas also has eyes on other talent in the 2026 such as Toni Bryant ( Ranked No. 9 in the 2026 Class), Tay Kinney (No. 11), Caleb Gaskins (No. 16), and Jaxson Richardson (No. 19), each South Florida talent that he is determined to keep home and playing for the orange and green.
Miami Basketball Sets Visit Date with Top 100 Recruit
The Miami Hurricanes basketball team continues to look towards South Florida as they set an official visit with top-100 small forward Kevin Thomas.
According to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins, the No. 78 overall recruit in the 2026 class has his official visit set for September 27th-29th.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.