Miami Basketball Ranks Near the Top 25 in Latest Offseason Predictions

Jon Rothstein latest top 25 has the Miami Hurricanes surging near the top schools in the country.

Justice Sandle

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) drives against Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The offseason of miracles has happened for the Miami Hurricanes. After one somewhat season of recruiting, Jai Lucas has turned the Hurricanes program around quickly, on paper, and others are starting to take notice.

CBS's Jon Rothstein loves what the Hurricanes have been doing this offseason, and in his latest projections, he ranks the Hurricanes as the 31st-best team in the country. This includes all the latest transfer and recruiting additions the Hurricanes have had.

ROTHSTEIN 45: 2025 OFFSEASON EDITION

The start of this season has a lot more potential than last. The Canes historically had one of their worst seasons in recent memory. Now with Lucas, in charge, they look to turn that around into a new outlook.

The goal for this season is to make the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. With the talent on the roster, the Hurricanes can find a way to make the Sweet 16 and with a solid year of recruiting under Lucas, a class higher than 20 bring the Canes back to where they want to be.

Projected Starting 5:

G Tre Donaldson

G Tru Washington

F Shelton Henderson

F Malik Reneau

C Ernest Udeh

Projected Bench: Dante Allen, Timotej Malovec, Marcus Allen, Jordyn Kee, Salih Altunas, John Laboy II, Treyvon Maddox

Key Newcomers: Tre Donaldson (Michigan), Tru Washington (New Mexico), Malik Reneau (Indiana), Ernest Udeh (TCU), Dante Allen, Shelton Henderson, Timotej Malovec, Marcus Allen (Missouri), Jordyn Kee (Georgia), Salih Altunas, John Laboy II, Treyvon Maddox

Key Losses: Nijel Pack, Jalil Bethea, Matthew Cleveland, Lynn Kidd

