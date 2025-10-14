All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball Received No Votes in First AP 2025-26 Preseason Poll

The Miami Hurricanes will have to start from ground zero as the 2025-26 basketball season is nearly here.

Justice Sandle

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Ernest Udeh, Jr. answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
7-24 is in the rear view mirror as the new look Miami Hurricanes are now preparing to take on a new challenge under first-year head coach Jai Lucas.

The Hurricanes are entering the season as an afterthought of many in the national media, but some still view them as a potential tournament team with their talent.

The Preseason AP Poll has been released, and the Hurricanes did not get a single vote in the prestigious poll.

Preseason AP Top 25

Mar 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kevin Sampson reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini in t
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)

1. Purdue (35), 1485
2. Houston (16), 1459
3. Florida (8), 1382
4. UConn (2), 1299
5. St. John's, 1203
6. Duke, 1123
7. Michigan, 1084
8. BYU, 1078
9. Kentucky, 1056
10. Texas Tech, 1015
11. Louisville, 966
12. UCLA, 741
13. Arizona, 715
14. Arkansas, 695
15. Alabama, 620
16. Iowa State, 616
17. Illinois, 567
18. Tennessee, 462
19. Kansas, 453
20. Auburn, 424
21. Gonzaga, 387
22. Michigan State, 188
23. Creighton, 158
24. Wisconsin, 136
25. North Carolina, 104

Others receiving votes: NC State 101, Oregon 98, San Diego St. 74, Texas 35, Ohio St. 23, Kansas St 13, Mississippi 11, Southern Cal 10, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Vanderbilt 7, Iowa 6, Boise St. 4, Mississippi St. 3, VCU 2, Virginia 2, Saint Mary's 2, Indiana 1, Oklahoma 1, Baylor 1

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Jai Lucas answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
However, this doesn't mean that the Canes can't find a way to get into the poll before ACC play starts. The Hurricanes are set to face No. 3 Florida and No. 8 BYU in non-conference play before conference play starts in January. With the talent on this team, there is a chance for a few upsets inside the top team that should push the Hurricanes back into one of those top spots in the ACC.

Moreover, the conference only has three teams ranked heading into this season. No. 6 Duke, No. 11 Louisville, and No. 25 North Carolina stake claim in the poll, with the Hurricanes set to face the Cardinals and Tar Heels during ACC play.

The veteran-led group of the Hurricanes will take on Jacksonville on Nov. 3 in the opening game of the Lucas Era. Excitement is starting to build for the once-promising program as the future continues to shine for the Hurricanes.

