Miami Basketball Sets Visit With Top 30 Recruit Austin Goosby

The first real recruiting cycle for Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes is here, and they have set up a visit with a top 30 recruit in Austin Goosby.

Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach.
Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
After a successful first short but great off-season for the Miami Hurricanes, Jai Lucas has his attention set on the 2026 class and another top 30 recruit in Austin Goosby.

Goosby informed On3 that he plans to visit Duke, Texas, Baylor, Miami, BYU, SMU, and UCLA. His visit to Miami is scheduled for August 22-24.

The Texas native is ranked as the No. 39 recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings. In the 247Sports rankings, he ranks as the No. 30 player in the country, the fourth, and the No. 3 player in Texas.

Goosby is already crystal balled to play for Texas. His older brother is an offensive lineman for the Longhorns, with family being one of the most important aspects of the recruiting process, it won't be a surprise if he ends up with the program.

Lucas has already started to make waves since he entered his head coaching position. There is a lot to love from both sides if the Hurricanes could land Goosby, especially with the Texas connections Lucas has. Lucas is revered as a master recruiter, so he knows what he needs for the future of his program.

The 2026 Class will be one that will be dominated by the Hurricanes if everything goes to plan for Jai Lucas. There is still a chance for others to find a way to get in, but the Hurricanes are looking to turn into a powerhouse.

