Miami Basketball Starting To Gain Attention In Latest Polls
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes (8-2) have started to gain traction, winning more games as the season goes on.
With only two losses coming from two teams in the AP Top 25, the Hurricanes have found a way to win consistently and have started gaining votes in this week's AP and coaches polls.
The Hurricanes are still on the outside looking in, but heading into conference play, they could be 11-2, prepared to take down a dangerous Pitt team. As for now, they prepare to take on another challenge as they get healthier against LA-Monroe on Dec. 13, in another noon game that they will have to prepare for.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Arizona (33), 8-0, 1461
- Michigan (19), 8-0, 1440
- Duke (7), 10-0, 1400
- Iowa State (1), 9-0, 1304
- UConn, 8-1, 1263
- Purdue, 8-1, 1173
- Houston, 8-1, 1064
- Gonzaga, 9-1, 1054
- Michigan State, 8-1, 1017
- BYU, 7-1, 1007
- Louisville, 8-1, 877
- Alabama, 7-2, 854
- Illinois, 7-2, 771
- UNC, 8-1, 724
- Vanderbilt, 9-0, 686
- Texas Tech, 7-2, 508
- Arkansas, 7-2, 488
- Florida, 5-3, 422
- Kansas, 7-3, 380
- Tennessee, 7-3, 286
- Auburn, 7-3, 264
- St. John's, 5-3, 254
- Nebraska, 9-0, 180
- Virginia, 8-1, 130
- UCLA, 7-2, 79
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 60, Oklahoma St. 54, Southern Cal 50, Georgia 49, Saint Mary's 38, Seton Hall 31, Kentucky 29, Wisconsin 24, Indiana 18, Clemson 14, LSU 14, Villanova 9, California 6, Notre Dame 4, Miami 4, SMU 3, TCU 2, Arizona St 2, Miami (Ohio) 2, St. Bonaventure 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (17), 8-0, 755
- Arizona (11), 8-0, 742
- Duke (2), 10-0, 723
- Iowa State (1), 9-0, 651
- UConn, 8-1, 628
- Purdue, 8-1, 617
- Gonzaga, 9-1, 565
- Houston, 8-1, 547
- Michigan State, 8-1, 517
- BYU, 7-1, 507
- Louisville, 8-1, 456
- Alabama, 7-2, 436
- Illinois, 7-2, 371
- Vanderbilt, 9-0, 365
- North Carolina, 8-1, 341
- Texas Tech, 7-2, 277
- Arkansas, 7-2, 245
- Florida, 5-3, 213
- Kansas, 7-3, 208
- Tennessee, 7-3, 170
- St. John's, 5-3, 138
- Nebraska, 9-0, 114
- Iowa, 8-1, 77
- Auburn, 7-3, 76
- Virginia, 8-1, 67
Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Kentucky; No. 19 Indiana.
Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 52; UCLA 35; Oklahoma State 33; Wisconsin 32; USC 20; Seton Hall 16; Indiana 16; Kentucky 14; SMU 11; Missouri 7; Clemson 7; Ohio State 6; Georgia 5; Miami (FL) 4; LSU 4; Utah State 3; Yale 2; California 1; Baylor 1
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.