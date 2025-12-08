Miami Basketball Starting To Gain Attention In Latest Polls

All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have started to receive votes in the coaches and AP Polls in the latest release.
Justice Sandle|
Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes (8-2) have started to gain traction, winning more games as the season goes on.

With only two losses coming from two teams in the AP Top 25, the Hurricanes have found a way to win consistently and have started gaining votes in this week's AP and coaches polls.

The Hurricanes are still on the outside looking in, but heading into conference play, they could be 11-2, prepared to take down a dangerous Pitt team. As for now, they prepare to take on another challenge as they get healthier against LA-Monroe on Dec. 13, in another noon game that they will have to prepare for.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Arizona (33), 8-0, 1461
  2. Michigan (19), 8-0, 1440
  3. Duke (7), 10-0, 1400
  4. Iowa State (1), 9-0, 1304
  5. UConn, 8-1, 1263
  6. Purdue, 8-1, 1173
  7. Houston, 8-1, 1064
  8. Gonzaga, 9-1, 1054
  9. Michigan State, 8-1, 1017
  10. BYU, 7-1, 1007
  11. Louisville, 8-1, 877
  12. Alabama, 7-2, 854
  13. Illinois, 7-2, 771
  14. UNC, 8-1, 724
  15. Vanderbilt, 9-0, 686
  16. Texas Tech, 7-2, 508
  17. Arkansas, 7-2, 488
  18. Florida, 5-3, 422
  19. Kansas, 7-3, 380
  20. Tennessee, 7-3, 286
  21. Auburn, 7-3, 264
  22. St. John's, 5-3, 254
  23. Nebraska, 9-0, 180
  24. Virginia, 8-1, 130
  25. UCLA, 7-2, 79

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 60, Oklahoma St. 54, Southern Cal 50, Georgia 49, Saint Mary's 38, Seton Hall 31, Kentucky 29, Wisconsin 24, Indiana 18, Clemson 14, LSU 14, Villanova 9, California 6, Notre Dame 4, Miami 4, SMU 3, TCU 2, Arizona St 2, Miami (Ohio) 2, St. Bonaventure 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Michigan (17), 8-0, 755
  2. Arizona (11), 8-0, 742
  3. Duke (2), 10-0, 723
  4. Iowa State (1), 9-0, 651
  5. UConn, 8-1, 628
  6. Purdue, 8-1, 617
  7. Gonzaga, 9-1, 565
  8. Houston, 8-1, 547
  9. Michigan State, 8-1, 517
  10. BYU, 7-1, 507
  11. Louisville, 8-1, 456
  12. Alabama, 7-2, 436
  13. Illinois, 7-2, 371
  14. Vanderbilt, 9-0, 365
  15. North Carolina, 8-1, 341
  16. Texas Tech, 7-2, 277
  17. Arkansas, 7-2, 245
  18. Florida, 5-3, 213
  19. Kansas, 7-3, 208
  20. Tennessee, 7-3, 170
  21. St. John's, 5-3, 138
  22. Nebraska, 9-0, 114
  23. Iowa, 8-1, 77
  24. Auburn, 7-3, 76
  25. Virginia, 8-1, 67

Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Kentucky; No. 19 Indiana.

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 52; UCLA 35; Oklahoma State 33; Wisconsin 32; USC 20; Seton Hall 16; Indiana 16; Kentucky 14; SMU 11; Missouri 7; Clemson 7; Ohio State 6; Georgia 5; Miami (FL) 4; LSU 4; Utah State 3; Yale 2; California 1; Baylor 1

