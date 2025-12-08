Miami Basketball Starting To Gain Attention In Latest Polls

The Miami Hurricanes (8-2) have started to gain traction, winning more games as the season goes on.

With only two losses coming from two teams in the AP Top 25, the Hurricanes have found a way to win consistently and have started gaining votes in this week's AP and coaches polls.

The Hurricanes are still on the outside looking in, but heading into conference play, they could be 11-2, prepared to take down a dangerous Pitt team. As for now, they prepare to take on another challenge as they get healthier against LA-Monroe on Dec. 13, in another noon game that they will have to prepare for.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (33), 8-0, 1461 Michigan (19), 8-0, 1440 Duke (7), 10-0, 1400 Iowa State (1), 9-0, 1304 UConn, 8-1, 1263 Purdue, 8-1, 1173 Houston, 8-1, 1064 Gonzaga, 9-1, 1054 Michigan State, 8-1, 1017 BYU, 7-1, 1007 Louisville, 8-1, 877 Alabama, 7-2, 854 Illinois, 7-2, 771 UNC, 8-1, 724 Vanderbilt, 9-0, 686 Texas Tech, 7-2, 508 Arkansas, 7-2, 488 Florida, 5-3, 422 Kansas, 7-3, 380 Tennessee, 7-3, 286 Auburn, 7-3, 264 St. John's, 5-3, 254 Nebraska, 9-0, 180 Virginia, 8-1, 130 UCLA, 7-2, 79

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 60, Oklahoma St. 54, Southern Cal 50, Georgia 49, Saint Mary's 38, Seton Hall 31, Kentucky 29, Wisconsin 24, Indiana 18, Clemson 14, LSU 14, Villanova 9, California 6, Notre Dame 4, Miami 4, SMU 3, TCU 2, Arizona St 2, Miami (Ohio) 2, St. Bonaventure 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (17), 8-0, 755 Arizona (11), 8-0, 742 Duke (2), 10-0, 723 Iowa State (1), 9-0, 651 UConn, 8-1, 628 Purdue, 8-1, 617 Gonzaga, 9-1, 565 Houston, 8-1, 547 Michigan State, 8-1, 517 BYU, 7-1, 507 Louisville, 8-1, 456 Alabama, 7-2, 436 Illinois, 7-2, 371 Vanderbilt, 9-0, 365 North Carolina, 8-1, 341 Texas Tech, 7-2, 277 Arkansas, 7-2, 245 Florida, 5-3, 213 Kansas, 7-3, 208 Tennessee, 7-3, 170 St. John's, 5-3, 138 Nebraska, 9-0, 114 Iowa, 8-1, 77 Auburn, 7-3, 76 Virginia, 8-1, 67

Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Kentucky; No. 19 Indiana.

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 52; UCLA 35; Oklahoma State 33; Wisconsin 32; USC 20; Seton Hall 16; Indiana 16; Kentucky 14; SMU 11; Missouri 7; Clemson 7; Ohio State 6; Georgia 5; Miami (FL) 4; LSU 4; Utah State 3; Yale 2; California 1; Baylor 1

