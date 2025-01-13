Miami Can't Stop Cooper Flagg but They can try and Slow him Down
The Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5) will walk into Cameron Indoor Stadium and look to slow down one of the best players in the country in Copper Flagg and the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 6-0).
How to Watch: Miami at No. 4 Duke
Flagg has been called many things going into this season, and Miami's interim head coach Bill Country knows the task that comes with trying to play any version of a Duke team.
"It's funny, you know, Duke is very good. I mean, Mike Young said, "The best defensive team you've seen ever, right? Your size and length present so many challenges. Cooper Flagg had 40 incredible players today, generational talent, and they got guys surrounding them who are very good players also, but at the end of the day, for us, it's about getting better every day, right?" Courtney said following the Wake Forest loss.
Flagg is coming off 42 points, six rebounds and seven assists on 78% shooting from the field performance in the Blue Devils' win against Notre Dame, and with the injury to Auburn big man Johni Broome, the Duke superstar's odds have increased for the Wooden Award.
The Fighting Irish have a good defense but that is just how good Flagg was. If Hurricanes big man Lynn Kidd gets into early foul trouble again, Flagg might break his record in front of the Cameron Crazies. The Canes will have to double him quickly and make him uncomfortable. A settled-in Flagg is a dangerous player and he is only getting better.
Courtney knows that it will be a tall task but he can't have his team worried solely on Duke and Flagg.
"We can't worry about Duke as much as we have to worry about Miami and we have to do the things that we've been concentrating on to get better," Courtney said. "It doesn't matter about Duke. We have to get better and that's that's what we'll be focusing on."