Miami Guard Austin Swartz Enters The Transfer Portal
Jai Lucas is here and the first of many names has entered the transfer portal for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team.
Joe Tipton reports that freshman guard Austin Swartz is entering the transfer portal but will keep the option of returning to the Hurricanes open.
In today's age of the transfer portal, many just enter for money reasons or try to seek a better opportunity. Swartz enters after the train wreck season no one expected for the program that was in the Final Four just two seasons ago.
Swartz is a talented player and has the praise of everyone in the building. Former Interim head coach Bill Courtney believes Swartz could be 'special' as the 6-foot-4 guard grows. He had rough patches early in the season with Jim Larranaga who had him in the dog house after being impressive to start the season. He recovered, bounced back, provided some quality minutes off the bench for the Canes, and even started at the end of the season.
Swartz was ranked as the No. 66 overall recruit in the class of 2024 and chose Miami over schools including Virginia Tech, UConn, Georiga, and Indiana.
More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.