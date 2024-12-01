How To Watch ACC/SEC Challenge: No. 17 Arkansas at Miami
In the midst of a four game losing streak, the Miami Hurricanes welcome John Calipari and his No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks will travel to Coral Gables for the second annual ACC/SEC Challenge.
For the Hurricanes, the goal is to not get fully embarrassed because this team has been struggling to find ways to win. The game plan is simple for any time that is going against the Hurricanes. Slow the pace down and force them to play defense. If the Canes can't get out in transition then they are going to struggle to score the ball.
The Razorbacks are looking for a great bounce-back win after a cold game from their stars against Illinois. Against the Hurricanes, it would be a great way to bounce back after a tough loss and get a great win on the road.
HOW TO WATCH:
Who: No. 17 Arkansas (4-1) vs Miami (3-4)
When: December 3, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Watsco Center
Series: The Hurricanes and Razarbacks have only faced off against each other once back in 2000 in the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament where the Hurricanes defeated the Backs 75-71 in a first round exit.
Last Time Out Miami: The Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball team continues to find ways to lose as they drop its fourth game in a row, this time to Charleston who had only won one game this season until now 83-79.
Last Time Out Arkansas: The Razorbacks suffered their first loss of the season against Illinois 90-77. Junior Adou Thiero scored a career high 26 points.