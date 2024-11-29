All Hurricanes

No. 6 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Against Syracuse

The Hurricanes are healthy and their depth chart is full of players ready to take the moment.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The final game of the season is here for No. 6 Miami and it will be the hardest game of the season.

Luckily, three key players will return to the lineup and aid the Canes to a promising future. The rest of the depth chart looks to be the same but changes could be made before opening tipoff.

QUARTERBACK

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on from the field after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Har
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on from the field after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. Cameron Ward

2. Reese Poffenbarger

3. Emory Williams (redshirt)

RUNNING BACK

Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs with the football against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Jam
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs with the football against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Jamare Glasker (25) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. Damien Martinez

2. Mark Fletcher Jr.

3. Jordan Lyle

WIDE RECEIVER

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader

WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr

WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

TIGHT END

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaugh
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (13) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. Elijah Arroyo

2. Cam McCormick

3. Elija Lofton

OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez ACTIVE (Injury - Ankle Sprain)

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) sets up to block in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln F
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) sets up to block in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-Imagn Images / Andy Lewis-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Jalen Rivers

Left Guard: Jalen Rivers, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler

Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola

DEFENSIVE LINE

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Defensive End: Rueben Bain Jr., Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy

Defensive Tackle: Akheem Mesidor, C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton

Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow, Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook

Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston (questionable), Malik Bryant, Akheem Mesidor

LINEBACKER

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) celebrates after the Louisville Cardinals missed a field goal during the f
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) celebrates after the Louisville Cardinals missed a field goal during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt

Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre

SECONDARY | Damari Brown (Questionable)Jadais Rickard-OUT (right leg injury)

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) finds a hole as Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Harris (7) tackles
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) finds a hole as Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Harris (7) tackles him during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, or Robby Washington

Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams

Cornerback: Daryl Porter, Zaquan Patterson or Robert Stafford

Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell

How To Watch: No. 8 Miami's Final Regular Season Game at Syracuse

JUSTICE SANDLE

