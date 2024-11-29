No. 6 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Against Syracuse

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The final game of the season is here for No. 6 Miami and it will be the hardest game of the season.
Luckily, three key players will return to the lineup and aid the Canes to a promising future. The rest of the depth chart looks to be the same but changes could be made before opening tipoff.
QUARTERBACK
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on from the field after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium.
1. Cameron Ward
2. Reese Poffenbarger
3. Emory Williams (redshirt)
RUNNING BACK
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs with the football against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Jamare Glasker (25) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
1. Damien Martinez
2. Mark Fletcher Jr.
3. Jordan Lyle
WIDE RECEIVER
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
TIGHT END
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (13) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Cam McCormick
3. Elija Lofton
OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez ACTIVE (Injury - Ankle Sprain)
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) sets up to block in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field.
Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Jalen Rivers
Left Guard: Jalen Rivers, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
DEFENSIVE LINE
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
/ Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Defensive Tackle: Akheem Mesidor, C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow, Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston (questionable), Malik Bryant, Akheem Mesidor
LINEBACKER
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) celebrates after the Louisville Cardinals missed a field goal during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) finds a hole as Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Harris (7) tackles him during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the first half.
Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, or Robby Washington
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Cornerback: Daryl Porter, Zaquan Patterson or Robert Stafford