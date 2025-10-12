Miami Has Another Potential Superstar Freshman On Campus
The Miami Hurricanes have seen star freshmen take over Coral Gables in football, but there is another interesting name on campus who could be the next guy for the men's basketball team.
Former five-star freshman Shelton Henderson is starting to get a lot of attention heading into this season. While the Hurricanes are not one of the highest-rated teams in the latest KenPom rankings, the Canes could shake up the ACC with the talent of the freshman.
The veterans on the team love the potential of the young, budding freshman, less than a month away from the first game of the season.
"Shelton Henderson is going to be one of the best freshmen in the country," senior point guard Tre Donaldson said. "His physical presence is ridiculous, and the ability to get downhill."
"He doesn't get the love he deserves, I feel like,' Donaldson continued. "[No one is talking about him]. Keep it that way."
Henderson was a top 10 small forward in the country coming out of Texas. He was once a Duke Blue Devils commit, but with Jai Lucas leaving the program for the Hurricanes head coaching job, Henderson followed him to rebuild and return the Canes program to a potential powerhouse in the ACC.
Lucas also noted during the 2025 ACC Tip Off that Henderson and his freshman counterpart, Dante Allen, are the most physically ready freshmen he has seen in some time.
Read More: Takeaways From Miami Men's Basketball First Fall Practice
Freshman Shelton Henderson is Massive
Many players stood out during the first practice, but one was clear: freshman Shelton Henderson looks like he has gained 20 pounds of muscle during his transition from high school to college basketball. Henderson looked massive and almost pro-ready with his size.
The 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. forward moved well. The five-star recruit has a lot of potential with this team. He was touted as a great defender with elite athleticism, but if he can find a way to advance his offense, he could be a first-round pick this year if he decides to go one-and-done.
The Hurricanes will open their season against Jacksonville Nov. 3 with tip off set for 8:00 p.m. ET.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.