Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Kiree Huie
Another key piece of the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team was the Idaho State transfer, Kriee Huie. Still, he suffered a hand injury during the off-season, and his timetable is unknown after a successful surgery according to head coach Jim Larranaga.
Even with the set back he is a fantastic scoring and rebounding option for the Canes once he gets the chance to get on the floor.
Huie is a 6-8 forward who averaged 14 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season for Idaho State. He shot over 50 percent from the field and started 32 of the 34 games played.
He is another post-up player, similar to Lynn Kidd, who has a soft touch off the glass that allowed him to average 14 PPG. He is sure-footed and will track the ball wherever it goes. He also has a heat seeker for blocking the ball. He finished fifth in blocks in the Big Sky conference while totaling four double-doubles in the 2023-24 season.
Before Idaho State, Huie spent two seasons at Odessa College where he led the Wranglers to back-to-back WJCAC Championships and consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NJCAA National Tournament.