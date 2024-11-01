All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Kiree Huie

While it's likely he will miss a large part of the beginning of the season, the transfer player has a lot to like about his play when he does see the floor.

Justice Sandle

Idaho State transfer Kiree Huie at media day for the Miami Hurricanes
Idaho State transfer Kiree Huie at media day for the Miami Hurricanes / Kriee Huie/Instagram
In this story:

Another key piece of the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team was the Idaho State transfer, Kriee Huie. Still, he suffered a hand injury during the off-season, and his timetable is unknown after a successful surgery according to head coach Jim Larranaga.

Even with the set back he is a fantastic scoring and rebounding option for the Canes once he gets the chance to get on the floor.

Huie is a 6-8 forward who averaged 14 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season for Idaho State. He shot over 50 percent from the field and started 32 of the 34 games played.

He is another post-up player, similar to Lynn Kidd, who has a soft touch off the glass that allowed him to average 14 PPG. He is sure-footed and will track the ball wherever it goes. He also has a heat seeker for blocking the ball. He finished fifth in blocks in the Big Sky conference while totaling four double-doubles in the 2023-24 season.

Before Idaho State, Huie spent two seasons at Odessa College where he led the Wranglers to back-to-back WJCAC Championships and consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NJCAA National Tournament.

How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball Season Opener Vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Read More Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Jim Larrañaga Reflects On Tony Bennett's Retirement And Explains Why He Can Keep Going

The Challenges The Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Team Face With 10 New Players

ACC Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule For Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Basketball