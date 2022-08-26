Miami Men’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball program has released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Miami will have twelve non-ACC meetings on its calendar this year, facing opponents from the Big East and Big Ten, among others.

The Canes' most notable opponents on the non-conference slate are Providence, Maryland/St. Louis, and Rutgers. All three of those games will come in November, with the Providence and Maryland/St. Louis both taking place during the HoopHall Hall of Fame Tip Off Classic. Miami will take on Rutgers as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, one of college basketball’s premier regular season events.

Another key non-conference battle on the Hurricanes’ agenda will be their rematch with Central Florida. UCF came into the Watsco Center last November and handed the Canes their first loss of the season. Although Miami went on to have its best campaign in program history last year, it’s a safe bet that Coach Jim Larrañaga and his squad will be eager to return the favor in Orlando this time around.

“We’ve put together a strong non-conference slate that includes games against quality opponents at home, on the road and at neutral sites,” said Larrañaga. “These matchups will help our players be ready for the stiff competition they will face throughout ACC play. We’re also thrilled that our many great fans in both the Orlando area and the Northeast will have the chance to see us play nearby in November.”

Miami’s added some immediate impact transfers, such as forward Norchad Omier and guard Nijel Pack, to bolster their roster that already totes proven veterans like playmaker Isaiah Wong. The Hurricanes will kick off their season with an exhibition match at home against IUP on Oct. 30 followed by their first regular season game, a home matchup with Lafayette, on Nov. 7.

