Kansas State’s Nijel Pack Transfers to Miami

Kansas State star guard Nijel Pack has officially decided where he will play in the 2022–23 season: Miami. He announced his decision on Saturday.

Regarded as the one of the top prospects in the transfer portal, Pack ended up choosing Miami over Ohio State and Purdue, per ESPN.

“The way Coach L [Jim Larrañaga] allows his players to play with freedom and get up and down the floor with an NBA style offense, I feel like I can thrive in his program,” Pack told ESPN. “Miami felt like home for me and my family and I look forward to building off last year’s Elite Eight run.”

Miami one of its best seasons in its history after winning 26 games and reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

“Nijel is a tremendous addition to our team,” Larrañaga said. “He is truly one of the finest players in the country, as well as an excellent young man with an elite work ethic who loves basketball. Nijel is not only a high-level scorer with elite shooting abilities, but also a superb playmaker and defender. We’re thrilled to welcome Nijel and his family into the Miami basketball program.”

The sophomore will transition into the ACC program after two years at Kansas State. Pack decided to leave the Wildcats program after coach Bruce Weber left and longtime Baylor assistant Jerome Tang replaced him.

Last season, Pack averaged 17.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. His scoring average led the Wildcats. He also shot 43.6% in three-point percentage, which led the league.

Pack’s performance last season earned him a first-team All-Big 12 honor, along with the league’s Most Improved Player award.

