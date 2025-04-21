Miami Lands Commitment From Former Duke Signee Shelton Henderson
Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes land the second-highest recruit in program history as former Duke signee Shelton Henderson commits to Miami.
This is following the year after getting the highest recruit in program history Jail Bethea before he transferred to Alabama.
Henderson is a 6-6 wing player rated No. 14 in the 2025 recruiting class. He originally committed to Duke in early November and signed his letter of intent with the school less than two weeks later. He has since been released from that NLI and is back on the market, likely leaning towards the Hurricanes and Lucas, who recruited him out of Texas.
This commitment pushes Miami back into the top 50 recruiting classes after being in the top 10 before Jim Larranaga retired, and those he recruited landed elsewhere. Lucas has done a fantastic job of rebuilding the program and keeping a clear head during this process. The Hurricanes still have a few more roster slots to fill out as the summer approaches quickly. Soon, the college basketball world will be back on fire, and Lucas and the Hurricanes are drawing a lot of attention for his first season.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup;
PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Tomotej Malovec
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.
BENCH:
Dante Allen
Shelton Henderson