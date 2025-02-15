All Hurricanes

Miami Looks to Keep Hot Streak Alive Against Pitt

The MIami Hurricanes Basketball Team are a few wins away from being one of the hottest teams in America but they have to get their first road victory against Pitt.

Feb 11, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) reacts after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Don't look now but the Miami Hurricanes Miami Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11 ACC) have found ways to win two of its last three games.

They travel to Pitt to take on the Panthers who have dropped their last four games and are ready to be taken on.

Senior guard Matthew Cleveland is leading the way and playing at an All-ACC level scoring 20 or more points in seven straight games. He is starting to become unguardable after another career night against Syracuse.

Moreover, star freshman Jalil Bethea is finding his confidence and making the game easier for himself after his best game of the season. He finished with a season-high 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and an amazing block.

If he can continue to score the way he did against Syracuse alongside the dominance of Cleveland, the Hurricanes can go on a run and make the ACC Tournament. They have to keep their winning ways going and it starts against the Panthers.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Miami Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11 ACC) at Pitt (14-10, 5-8 ACC) at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Petersen Events Center

TV: ESPN2

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

