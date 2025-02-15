Miami Looks to Keep Hot Streak Alive Against Pitt
Don't look now but the Miami Hurricanes Miami Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11 ACC) have found ways to win two of its last three games.
They travel to Pitt to take on the Panthers who have dropped their last four games and are ready to be taken on.
Senior guard Matthew Cleveland is leading the way and playing at an All-ACC level scoring 20 or more points in seven straight games. He is starting to become unguardable after another career night against Syracuse.
Moreover, star freshman Jalil Bethea is finding his confidence and making the game easier for himself after his best game of the season. He finished with a season-high 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and an amazing block.
If he can continue to score the way he did against Syracuse alongside the dominance of Cleveland, the Hurricanes can go on a run and make the ACC Tournament. They have to keep their winning ways going and it starts against the Panthers.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11 ACC) at Pitt (14-10, 5-8 ACC) at 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Petersen Events Center
TV: ESPN2
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.