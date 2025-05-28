Miami To Play in 2025 Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational
The University of Miami men’s basketball team will take part in the 2025 Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving week in Kissimmee, Fla.
The 16-team, three-bracket event will take place Nov. 24-28 at Walt Disney World Resort’s State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
“We are very excited to take part in the 2025 Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational in November,” head coach Jai Lucas said. “It is an extremely strong tournament field, which will help prepare us for our conference schedule. We are appreciative of the opportunity and looking forward to competing against top-tier opponents.”
Miami will compete in the Magic Bracket, which includes BYU, Dayton and Georgetown. The semifinals will be played on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, with the championship and consolation games on Friday, Nov. 28.
This will be Miami’s third appearance in the ESPN Events Invitational, having taken part in the 2016 and 2021 iterations. The Hurricanes are 2-4 all-time in the tournament, finishing fourth in 2016 and sixth in 2021.
The official bracket and game times for the tournament will be announced at a later date.
About ESPN Events
, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2024-25 academic year, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.
About Terry’s Chocolate
Terry’s Chocolate is more than a chocolate, it’s an experience. Tap it, unwrap it, and enjoy it: this ritual has been tempting the United Kingdom since 1926 and has become popular in the U.S. market with several million balls sold each year. This unique and interactive format has made Terry’s Chocolate a must-have Christmas stocking-stuffer and the perfect token gift all year round. Terry’s, time to have a blast!
