Miami Prepares to Weather to Storm Against Wake Forest
CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) search for answers as their season is likely over. This won't stop the team from trying to find a way to win as they prepare to take on a talented Wake Forest (11-4, 3-1 ACC) team with one of the best defenses in the conference.
Interim head coach Bill Courtney knows that this is a great opponent to face off against as he looks to snap the Hurricane's four-game losing streak.
"Every game is different, right? Presents so many challenges by the way they play defense, athleticism, and the way they deny the pass. Forces a totally different team every game is entirely different, so, you know, we gotta look to film when you ready to come in the game playing consistently," Courtney said.
The Deakes have one of the best defenses in the ACC and the country, with a Net rating of 29. They will try to hold the Hurricanes' potentially explosive offense below their typical scoring average.
This game will depend on whether Lynn Kidd and Matthew Cleveland can start fast and consistently score. The Hurricanes will be without Divine Ugochukwu, who suffered a left hip injury in the first half against Florida State.
Now the Canes will be with two of their quality starting point guards and will shuffle the roster around to test out more players and the depth of the team.