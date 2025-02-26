Miami's Bill Courtney Likes the Progression Jalil Bethea and Divine Ugochukwu Have Made
Despite the lose to No. 2 Duke, the Miami Hurricanes still put in the effort that it had been lacking all season. The team played hard, but going against one of the best defensive teams in the country it becomes a make or miss game and the Blue Devils just made a lot more shots than the Canes.
Still, coach Bill Courtney liked what he saw out of his freshman Divine Ugochukwu and Jaili Bethea.
Ugochukwu led the team in rebounding snagging 10 boards which highlighted something that has been preached even when Jim Larranaga was head coach to start the season.
"I thought he was terrific," Courtney said. "He is a young kid learning the game of basketball, learning how to play point guard, and learning how to lead. I thought he was terrific on the glass. By him rebounding, it allowed us to kind of have a bust-out fast break where the guy against the rebound is leading the break and now you have a numbers advantage. We didn't always take advantage of it but it's good to see that because that helps."
Bethea was also great in the first half. He started on fire before the Duke defense started to focus on the talented guards scoring abilities. He scored 11 first-half points. Courtney highlighted what he could do if he just kept the game simple.
"Well, that's what he's capable of, Courtney said. "He's capable of being that player when he keeps it simple, and he can be very effective. I think they picked up their defense some in the second half a little bit and didn't let him get some of those looks but um he's a very talented kid he is capable of doing that."
This season is almost over for the Hurricanes and so will this tale of the Jim Larranaga era. The next man up is reportedly Jai Lucas and the future might be bright with him leading the Hurricanes back to the promised lands it once touched before.
