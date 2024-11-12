Miami's Jalen Blackmon Is Beginning To Settle Into His New Role
Two games in for the newest addition to the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team and the Stetson transfer has already started to make his mark.
Jalen Blackmon was a prolific scorer for his former school as its leading scorer and often eclipsing 30 points a game. No matter what level you play at, a bucket-getter is a bucket better.
Blackmon is that and in the second game of the season, he was the team's leading scorer alongside ACC Co-Player of the Week Nijel Pack.
Nijel Pack Earns Co-ACC Player Of The Week Honors
The Indiana native finished the game with 17 points, 5-9 from the field, 3-5 from behind the arch, and can shoot the ball from anywhere on the floor. The transition has not been hard for the outstanding scorer and knowing that he is playing with one of the best guards in the ACC helps with the dynamic of this team.
"I feel like my teammates get me some good open shots. All of my shots felt in rhythm and I got some good open shots," Blackmon said. "I actually find it a lot easier playing with such good players that can make plays for you and you can make plays for them. I don't have to take as tough of shots. I can get easier shots and I can help other guys with easy shots as well."
The dynamic backcourt of Pack and Blackmon will terrorize some of the best teams in the country and the duo has only started to scratch the surface of what they can do together let alone on their own.
Miami is back at the Watsco Center on Sunday when it hosts Coppin State at 2 p.m. The game is set to air on ACC Network Extra.