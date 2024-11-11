All Hurricanes

Nijel Pack Earns Co-ACC Player Of The Week Honors

The Slient Assiasion continues to produce at a high level as he earns the honor of player of the week for his play for the beginning of the year.

Justice Sandle

Miami guard Nijel Pack (24) looking to find an open shot against Binghamton
Miami guard Nijel Pack (24) looking to find an open shot against Binghamton / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
University of Miami guard Nijel Pack has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Player of the Week as announced Monday by the league office.  

Pack, who averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game in the opening week of the season, shares the honor with Florida State’s Jamir Watkins.

The Indianapolis, Ind., native is the first Hurricane to be named ACC Player of the Week since Feb. 6, 2023, when Pack earned the same accolade. He is a four-time Conference Player of the Week honoree having been named ACC Player of the Week twice and Big 12 Player of the Week twice while at Kansas State.

Pack currently co-leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 11.0 and sits in the top 10 among ACC players in scoring (eighth), assists per game (sixth) and 3-pointers per game (10th).

Pack and the Hurricanes return to action on Sunday when they host Coppin State at the Watsco Center. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will air on ACC Network Extra.

