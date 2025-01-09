Miami Struggles Continue in Conference Play ; First Alert: January 9, 2025
Coming off a heartbreaking loss in Blacksburg, VA on Saturday, the Canes hosted the Florida State Seminoles, seeking their first conference win on Wednesday night.
However, it was yet another tough offensive night in Coral Gables, as interim coach, Bill Courtney, remained winless in a 80-to-65 loss.
Miami shot 37-percent from the field and 24-percent from three and went down by as much as 25, en route to moving to 4-11 on the season.
Florida State went on separate runs of 19-to-5 and 22-to-5 in the first and second half, scoring 20 points off turnovers and dishing 26 assists while turning the ball over just ten times.
The Noles were simply the far more efficient and executed at a much higher level than the Canes on Wednesday night.
In the three games that Courtney has been acting head coach, Miami is allowing 81 points per game, while shooting 50-percent from the field and 42-percent from three on eight makes per game.
With how up-and-down the team has been offensively, allowing their opponents to shoot the ball at this clip level will continue to result in losses, which they cannot afford as they are the standalone-bottom team in the conference through 15 games.
The Canes will look to pick up their first win post-Larrañaga back in the Kaseya Center on Saturday evening, as they host the 11-4 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Hurricanes Schedule:
No games scheduled on January 9th.
Hurricanes Results:
Men's basketball: Miami 65, Florida State 80
Quote of the Day:
"Dorsey made a statement today. He is special. You can use all those clichés you want to. In our opinion, he is the best player in the country, and as good as any of the great quarterbacks we've had."- Larry Coker on Ken Dorsey after 2002 win