All Hurricanes

Miami Struggles Continue in Conference Play ; First Alert: January 9, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Peyton Davis

Jan 8, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes interim head coach Bill Courtney reacts from the sideline against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes interim head coach Bill Courtney reacts from the sideline against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in Blacksburg, VA on Saturday, the Canes hosted the Florida State Seminoles, seeking their first conference win on Wednesday night.

However, it was yet another tough offensive night in Coral Gables, as interim coach, Bill Courtney, remained winless in a 80-to-65 loss.

Miami shot 37-percent from the field and 24-percent from three and went down by as much as 25, en route to moving to 4-11 on the season.

Florida State went on separate runs of 19-to-5 and 22-to-5 in the first and second half, scoring 20 points off turnovers and dishing 26 assists while turning the ball over just ten times.

The Noles were simply the far more efficient and executed at a much higher level than the Canes on Wednesday night.

In the three games that Courtney has been acting head coach, Miami is allowing 81 points per game, while shooting 50-percent from the field and 42-percent from three on eight makes per game.

With how up-and-down the team has been offensively, allowing their opponents to shoot the ball at this clip level will continue to result in losses, which they cannot afford as they are the standalone-bottom team in the conference through 15 games.

The Canes will look to pick up their first win post-Larrañaga back in the Kaseya Center on Saturday evening, as they host the 11-4 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Hurricanes Schedule:

No games scheduled on January 9th.

Hurricanes Results:

Men's basketball: Miami 65, Florida State 80

Quote of the Day:

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey (11) looks to throw at Sun Life Stadium
Unknown date, 2000; Coral Gables, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey (11) looks to throw at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"Dorsey made a statement today. He is special. You can use all those clichés you want to. In our opinion, he is the best player in the country, and as good as any of the great quarterbacks we've had."

Larry Coker on Ken Dorsey after 2002 win

We'll Leave You With This....

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and Blu

Published
Peyton Davis
PEYTON DAVIS

Home/Basketball