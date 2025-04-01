Miami Women’s Basketball Adds Key Transfers Vittoria Blasigh & Mya Kone
The University of Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team has officially added two new players through the transfer portal. The program announced that they have picked up Vittoria Blasigh from South Florida and Mya Kone from FIU.
Blasigh is a guard from Italy who is known for being a 5'9 sniper, while Kone is a 6'2 forward with great versatility for Head Coach Tricia Cullop to utilize. Cullop spoke on the acquisition of both these student athletes, starting with Blasigh. “Vikki is a knockdown shooter with great 3-point range and the ability to shoot off the dribble,” said Cullop. “She’s a veteran guard and a proven winner who thrives in clutch moments.” She continued and spoke about Kone as well: “We absolutely love Mya’s size, length, and versatility,” said Cullop. “She can play multiple positions and score in a variety of ways. She is an outstanding rebounder who will be a matchup problem for opponents.”
Both of these players are expected to help improve a Miami program that desperately needs improvement after a miserable campaign last season. The team failed to qualify for the ACC Tournament and lost key players on top of that. Blasigh comes in with a wealth of international experience, and in her two seasons at South Florida was named the AAC Freshman of the Year and led the Bulls to an AAC Tournament Championship.
Kone was outstanding in the 2023 - 2024 season, being named to the First Team All-CUSA and the 2024 CUSA Sixth Player of the Year. Unfortunately, last season was cut short for her after just one game after she suffered a season-ending injury. However, she is now in Miami and expected to be fully healthy for the upcoming season.
