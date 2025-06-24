Miami Women's Basketball Set to Face Iowa and Davidson in the 2025 WBCA Showcase
The University of Miami women’s basketball team is set to compete in the 2025 WBCA Showcase at Walt Disney World Resort, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Hurricanes will face Davidson and Iowa in the event, with the contest against the Wildcats scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20, while the matchup against the Hawkeyes will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.
All games will be played in State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which has a storied history of hosting elite men’s and women’s college basketball events including the ESPN Events Invitational and last year’s inaugural WBCA Showcase.
In addition to Miami, the full field for this year’s event includes Baylor, Davidson, Iowa, Missouri, Washington State, Central Missouri, and West Florida.
“We are excited to announce Baylor, Central Missouri, Davidson, Iowa, Miami, Missouri, Washington State, and West Florida as the participants in the second annual WBCA Showcase,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This field ensures an outstanding weekend of college women’s basketball at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.”
“We also welcome back Boardwalk Sports, Walt Disney World Resort, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, and the Orlando World Center Marriott to our host team. They all helped make last year’s inaugural Showcase a success and I am grateful to once again have them onboard!”
“The WBCA tournament adds to our reputation at ESPN Wide World of Sports for hosting major sports events that offer unique experiences for athletes, coaches and fans,” said ESPN Wide World of Sports Vice President Adam Ball. “Last year’s inaugural event created a new legacy of women’s college basketball excellence that we’re thrilled to continue at Walt Disney World in 2025.”
Miami will face two formidable opponents at the WBCA Showcase, as Iowa is coming off another impressive season in which they won 23 games and advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, marking their fifth consecutive appearance in March Madness. Davidson is coming off a campaign in which they went 19-14 overall, including a mark of 13-5 in the Atlantic-10 Conference. The Wildcats qualified for the Women’s Basketball Invitational, where they lost in the First Round.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics