Miami Women's Basketball Find Themselves in a Slump; First Alert: January 18, 2025
The University of Miami women’s basketball team battled for 40 minutes Thursday evening; however, they fell to Boston College (11-8, 2-4) in a tightly contested battle by a final score of 83-79.
The game featured nine ties and six lead changes, as it was a true back-and-forth contest from start to finish.
The Hurricanes (11-6, 1-5) had five separate players reach double figures in scoring, with Jasmyne Roberts leading the way. Roberts had an impressive all-around performance, as she scored a team-high 16 points on 7-13 shooting from the field, in addition to corralling five rebounds, recording three steals, and tallying two assists.
Darrione Rogers and Cameron Williams each had strong outings for Miami. Rogers dropped 15 points, while burying 5-6 shots from behind the arc, while Williams scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Hanna Cavinder poured in 12 points of her own on 4-7 shooting from the field and 2-4 from behind the arc, and she also recorded a team-high eight assists in the contest. Haley Cavinder chipped in 15 points, while also grabbing five rebounds, and recording three assists.
Miami was exceptional on the offensive end of the court, as they shot 55.0 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from behind the arc, and 83.3 percent at the free throw line. The Canes scored 40 points in the paint and committed just 14 turnovers, matching their second-lowest total in a game this season.
Miami will return to the court on Sunday when they will travel to face Florida State with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Hurricanes Results:
Track and Field: Carter Cukerstein broke into the school’s top five list in the men’s 60m as the Miami sprinter clocked 6.73 to record the fifth-fastest 60m time in indoor school history. Newcomer Payton Serraglio also rearranged the Miami top five list in her signature event, the women’s pole vault. Serraglio recorded a height of 3.76m (12 feet, 4 inches) for the fifth-best pole vault height in indoor school history. Solomon Strader earned bronze in the men’s 400m with a personal best time of 46.36. The Valencia, Calif. native’s time ranks second-fastest in school history. Erikka Hill also finished third in the women’s weight throw — ending with a final mark of 19.28m (63 feet, 3.25 inches). Day two of the Corky Classic begins at noon with the women’s shot put, women’s triple jump and the B section of the women’s 200m.
