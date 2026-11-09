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No. 17 Miami Looks To Find The Right Rotations Against North Florida

Miami basketball remains ranked in the Top 25 in the latest polls, but plenty can be fixed. Jai Lucas looks to find the right rotations for his group in the next buy game against North Florida.
Justice Sandle|
Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Alex Condon (21) defends Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the first half at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Alex Condon (21) defends Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the first half at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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North Florida OspreysMiami (FL) Hurricanes

After starting the season 1-1, No. 17 Miami is trying to figure out what works with the roster.

Miami's rotations have been there, but nothing has been consistent. However, they found something in the last few minutes with the starting line in the blowout victory over Wagner.

However, Jai Lucas still beleived the team played bad. He was right. Offensively the Hurricanes struggled in the first half and defensively, the struggled to get key stops.

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas gestures during the first half against the Florida G
Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas gestures during the first half against the Florida Gators at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You know, I thought we were bad," Lucas said after the game. "I thought we were bad both halves. And it's just for me, you know, the standard we're trying to have here, and then what we want to be and where we want to compete at the level we want to compete at, we're nowhere near."

The biggest question is how the Hurricanes can gel together before they get to the Player Eras 16 Tournament in Vegas at the start of December. These "Buy Games" will help, but as they currently sit, they will have to find the right way to play big and keep things going.

USA Today Top 25

  1. Florida
  2. Duke
  3. Illinois
  4. UConn
  5. Michigan State
  6. Virginia
  7. Texas
  8. Houston
  9. Tennessee
  10. Louisville
  11. Arizona
  12. Gonzaga
  13. St. John's
  14. Kansas
  15. UCLA
  16. Alabama
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Miami
  19. Vanderbilt
  20. Arkansas
  21. Michigan
  22. USC
  23. Iowa State
  24. Nebraska
  25. BYU

AP Top 25

Florida
Duke
Illinois
UConn
Michigan State
Virginia
Texas
Houston
UCLA
Louisville
Tennessee
Arizona
St. John's
Gonzaga
Kansas
Texas Tech
Miami
Alabama
Arkansas
Michigan
USC
Vanderbilt
BYU
Kentucky
Nebraska

How to Watch: North Florida vs. No. 17 Miami

Who: North Florida and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Monday Nov. 9

Where:  Watsco Center, Coral Gables

TV: ACC Network

Series History: Miami leads all time 8-0 over the Osprey

Last meeting: The last time the Hurricanes saw the Osprey, they drowned them 105–67 behind a 20-point effort from Shelton Henderson and 19 from Malik Reneau. Tre Donaldson also scored 21 points in the outing.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes recovered after the No. 1 Florida loss, fighting against the Wagner Seahawks and finding their offense in the second half. Shelton Henderson started to find himself, while Caleb Gaskins was the offensive spark Lucas was looking for in the first half.

Last time out, Osprey: North Florida faced another ranked team, the UCLA Bruins struggling to find an answer to the offensive barrage. NF had three players in double digits, knocking down several threes, but struggled from the field.

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Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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