No. 17 Miami Looks To Find The Right Rotations Against North Florida
In this story:
After starting the season 1-1, No. 17 Miami is trying to figure out what works with the roster.
Miami's rotations have been there, but nothing has been consistent. However, they found something in the last few minutes with the starting line in the blowout victory over Wagner.
However, Jai Lucas still beleived the team played bad. He was right. Offensively the Hurricanes struggled in the first half and defensively, the struggled to get key stops.
"You know, I thought we were bad," Lucas said after the game. "I thought we were bad both halves. And it's just for me, you know, the standard we're trying to have here, and then what we want to be and where we want to compete at the level we want to compete at, we're nowhere near."
The biggest question is how the Hurricanes can gel together before they get to the Player Eras 16 Tournament in Vegas at the start of December. These "Buy Games" will help, but as they currently sit, they will have to find the right way to play big and keep things going.
USA Today Top 25
- Florida
- Duke
- Illinois
- UConn
- Michigan State
- Virginia
- Texas
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Louisville
- Arizona
- Gonzaga
- St. John's
- Kansas
- UCLA
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
- Arkansas
- Michigan
- USC
- Iowa State
- Nebraska
- BYU
AP Top 25
Florida
Duke
Illinois
UConn
Michigan State
Virginia
Texas
Houston
UCLA
Louisville
Tennessee
Arizona
St. John's
Gonzaga
Kansas
Texas Tech
Miami
Alabama
Arkansas
Michigan
USC
Vanderbilt
BYU
Kentucky
Nebraska
How to Watch: North Florida vs. No. 17 Miami
Who: North Florida and the Miami Hurricanes
When: Monday Nov. 9
Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables
TV: ACC Network
Series History: Miami leads all time 8-0 over the Osprey
Last meeting: The last time the Hurricanes saw the Osprey, they drowned them 105–67 behind a 20-point effort from Shelton Henderson and 19 from Malik Reneau. Tre Donaldson also scored 21 points in the outing.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes recovered after the No. 1 Florida loss, fighting against the Wagner Seahawks and finding their offense in the second half. Shelton Henderson started to find himself, while Caleb Gaskins was the offensive spark Lucas was looking for in the first half.
Last time out, Osprey: North Florida faced another ranked team, the UCLA Bruins struggling to find an answer to the offensive barrage. NF had three players in double digits, knocking down several threes, but struggled from the field.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5