No. 17 Miami Looks To Find The Right Rotations Against North Florida

After starting the season 1-1, No. 17 Miami is trying to figure out what works with the roster.

Miami's rotations have been there, but nothing has been consistent. However, they found something in the last few minutes with the starting line in the blowout victory over Wagner.

However, Jai Lucas still beleived the team played bad. He was right. Offensively the Hurricanes struggled in the first half and defensively, the struggled to get key stops.

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas gestures during the first half against the Florida Gators at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You know, I thought we were bad," Lucas said after the game. "I thought we were bad both halves. And it's just for me, you know, the standard we're trying to have here, and then what we want to be and where we want to compete at the level we want to compete at, we're nowhere near."

The biggest question is how the Hurricanes can gel together before they get to the Player Eras 16 Tournament in Vegas at the start of December. These "Buy Games" will help, but as they currently sit, they will have to find the right way to play big and keep things going.

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How to Watch: North Florida vs. No. 17 Miami

Who: North Florida and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Monday Nov. 9

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables

TV: ACC Network

Series History: Miami leads all time 8-0 over the Osprey

Last meeting: The last time the Hurricanes saw the Osprey, they drowned them 105–67 behind a 20-point effort from Shelton Henderson and 19 from Malik Reneau. Tre Donaldson also scored 21 points in the outing.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes recovered after the No. 1 Florida loss, fighting against the Wagner Seahawks and finding their offense in the second half. Shelton Henderson started to find himself, while Caleb Gaskins was the offensive spark Lucas was looking for in the first half.

Last time out, Osprey: North Florida faced another ranked team, the UCLA Bruins struggling to find an answer to the offensive barrage. NF had three players in double digits, knocking down several threes, but struggled from the field.

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