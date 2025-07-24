Opponents Announced for Miami at the Cayman Islands Classic
Game matchups for the 2025 Cayman Islands Classic have been solidified and the University of Miami women’s basketball team is slated to face Charlotte and Oklahoma State at the event, as announced by Caymax Sports Ltd.
The eight-team field for the Cayman Islands Classic will be split into two divisions, the Cayman Brac and the Little Cayman. Miami, along with Charlotte, Oklahoma State, and George Washington will comprise the Little Cayman Division, while Florida, Georgia Tech, Memphis, and St. John’s will compete in the Cayman Brac.
The Hurricanes will open the multi-team event with a contest against Charlotte on Friday, Nov. 28, with tip-off scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The matchup will mark the second consecutive season that Miami has faced the 49ers in the non-conference slate, as the Canes defeated Charlotte, 79-63, in the opening round of the 2024 Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.
In their second matchup of the tournament, Miami will take on Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29. The Canes last faced the Cowgirls in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, with Miami securing a thrilling 62-61 victory. Oklahoma State is coming off a highly successful season in which they compiled an overall record of 25-7, resulting in an appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Miami is entering year two under Head Coach Tricia Cullop and they have added a plethora of new talent through the transfer additions and high school recruits, as they aim to compete in the ACC and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament during the 2025-26 campaign.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
