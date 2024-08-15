2024 Schedule Release: Women's Basketball Non-Conference Home Schedule
New coach, and new players, but the goal is still the same for the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team.
Head coach Tricia Cullop announced Thursday the team’s 2024-25 non-conference home games as the team will play eight non-conference home games in Cullop’s first year at Miami. Three games will be against postseason teams in Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament Second Round), FIU (WNIT Second Round), and Stetson (WNIT First Round).
Miami will open the season against a pair of in-state opponents, hosting Stetson (Nov. 4) and Jacksonville (Nov. 11) to tip off the 2024-25 slate.
The Hurricanes’ next home game comes on Nov. 19 when they take on the FIU Panthers and three days later, Miami hosts Campbell (Nov. 19) heading into the Thanksgiving break. This will be the first time that each team will have faced off against one another in program history.
Charlotte, Southeastern Louisiana, and Quinnipiac will be next in the home slate after Thanksgiving for the 17th annual Miami Thanksgiving Tournament. The Hurricanes will first play Charlotte on Nov. 29 in the opening round of the tournament and will face either Quinnipiac or Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 1.
Following the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament, the Hurricanes will play Vanderbilt on Dec. 4 in the second iteration of the SEC/ACC Challenge. Miami is 1-0 in the SEC/ACC Challenge defeating No. 21 Mississippi State, 74-68, last season.
The Hurricanes will close out their home non-conference schedule with a matchup against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 8.
Full Home Non-Conference Schedule
Nov. 4 vs. Stetson
Nov. 11 vs. Jacksonville
Nov. 19 vs. FIU
Nov. 22 vs. Campbell
Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte (Miami Thanksgiving Tournament)
Dec. 1 vs. Southeastern Louisiana/Quinnipiac (Miami Thanksgiving Tournament)
Dec. 4 vs. Vanderbilt (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 8 vs. Bethune-Cookman